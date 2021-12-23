India set to become leader of post-Covid world order: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that India is expected to become a world leader in this post-Covid world order.

Addressing here the second meeting of the National Committee on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Prime Minister said the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a time when the whole world is going through the Covid-19 crisis. The crisis has taught us all new lessons and shattered existing structures, which will lead to the emergence of a new world order in the post-Covid era. So, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should consider a central role for India and that it should emerge as a world leader in this new post-Covid world order, he said. The first meeting of the Committee was organized on March 8 of this year, a few days before the launch of the 75 weeks of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister further stated that it is widely accepted that the 21st century belongs to Asia; it is important to focus on the stature of India in Asia during this century. The Prime Minister stressed that this is an opportune moment to look to 2047, when the country will celebrate its 100 years of independence. It is then that the present generation will be in charge of business and the fate of the nation will be in their hands. “The current generation is laid off with the motivation to create a new future… Members who attended the meeting included Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, various state governors, Union ministers, chief ministers, political leaders and government officials, among others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/post-covid-world-order-india-modi-7686169/

