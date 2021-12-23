National Mother’s Day, Iriana Joko Widodo: women must empower themselves

JAKARTA – In commemoration of National Mother’s Day, the First Lady of the Republic of Indonesia Iriana Joko Widodo invites women to empower themselves and play a role in shaping the character of the nation. This was conveyed in a virtual speech at the flagship Mother’s Day commemoration event hosted by the Ministry of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection (PPPA) in Yogyakarta on Wednesday 12/22 .

“Women must continue to fight for the progress of Indonesia, must be empowered, play a role in shaping the character of the nation,” said Iriana.

According to him, so far mothers have proven their fighting strength, protecting children and those around them to be calm and productive. This situation is increasingly convincing that women are the backbone of the nation.

“Reduce stunting, reduce maternal mortality during childbirth, reduce violence against mothers and children and increase entrepreneurship,” added Iriana.

Likewise, Minister of Social Affairs Tri Rismaharini said Mother’s Day is a boost for mothers all over Indonesia to do meaningful work, especially for women, families and all Indonesians.

“The spirit, the dedication, accompanied by a sincere love (mother) for the motherland is a legacy that we will give to the next generation of the nation. Our work (women) can uplift the next generation of the nation in all corners of the country, ”the Minister of Social Affairs said in a video that was released at the height of the Mother’s Day commemoration event organized by the PPPA ministry in Yogyakarta on Wednesday (12/22) .

The 93rd Mother’s Day Commemoration in 2021 with the theme of advanced Indonesian women, is an effort to commemorate and appreciate the struggle of Indonesian women to seize and fulfill the independence where the first Indonesian Women’s Congress from 22 to 25 December 1928 was held in Yogyakarta and became the basis for determining Mother’s Day. (adv / end)