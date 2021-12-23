People connect to what others can learn from PM Modi’s public life

At the end of any parliamentary session, we regularly hear tales of House productivity, losses to the chessboard due to House disruptions, and more. , etc. These metrics are a good indicator of a parliamentary performance report card in Parliament.

Performance in Parliament is an important criterion for evaluating a public representative. Another very important criterion is the connection of the representatives with the masses, the aam janata. How often does a public representative meet with his constituents and the public? It is fundamental for the functioning of a democracy.

The opinions and comments of the people help the government, or a representative of the people for that matter, to undertake course corrections, whenever necessary. People’s leaders ensure that such interactions inform political decisions. It is the heart of a dialogic democracy.

If one were to quantify a People Connect rep how often you meet people, in town halls or virtual meetings in the new settings, and make a list of the top 10 leaders with the most impressive People Connect ratings, to l nationally, the names would be interesting. What won’t be surprising, however, is guessing who would top such a list. Indeed, Prime Minister Narendra Modis People Connect is great, and others can only dream of matching the regular interactions the Prime Minister has with people, his constituents, compatriots and other stakeholders.

We can well say that since he is the Prime Minister of the country, it is normal that he has a maximum of meetings and interactions. However, even taking this into account, other political leaders across the political spectrum would not measure up to Prime Minister Modi, when it comes to People Connect. In the age of social media, it’s easy to follow a public representative’s public engagements (just go to their social media accounts to get a fair idea of ​​their People Connect).

In fact, People Connect is an extremely important factor why PM Modi remains so popular and highly rated by people. It was the hallmark of his two decades in public office. Lately there has been a debate about dialogic democracy. You have to attend Modis public gatherings to feel the people participating in such events.

Speaking of dialogic democracy, Prashant Kishor, who has worked with Modi in the past and now advises opposition parties, recently said something interesting. In an interview with India Today, he said: He (Modi) is also a great listener. It has the quality of listening to the greatest number on any subject, which gives it the advantage of benefiting from all points of view.

This offers an interesting contrast to, say, what former congressman and now BJP CM in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had to say about his meeting with a top congressional leader.

Those who write opinion columns, or even those who put forward strengths in televised debates, do not matter beyond a point, in a democracy. It is the representatives of the public who decide in a democratic system.

It is People Connect that is at the heart of a democracy. Those who do this day in and day out survive, prosper and make history. Those who wait for the opportune times for such interactions, and also go on vacation in the meantime, are often overlooked by people.

In a previous article, this writer argued that People Connect, Innovation and Futuristic Vision were some of the defining characteristics of Modis’ public life. Of these three, People Connect helps lay the groundwork on which other factors impact.

In a recent public meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar jointly mentioned Gandhi, Patel and Modi, to make a point. Among other themes, a common thread through the careers of Gandhi, Patel and Modi is their endless capacity and willingness to meet, engage, persuade and influence people.

(The writer, a former student of JNU, is a political analyst. Opinions are personal)