Politics
People connect to what others can learn from PM Modi’s public life
At the end of any parliamentary session, we regularly hear tales of House productivity, losses to the chessboard due to House disruptions, and more. , etc. These metrics are a good indicator of a parliamentary performance report card in Parliament.
Performance in Parliament is an important criterion for evaluating a public representative. Another very important criterion is the connection of the representatives with the masses, the aam janata. How often does a public representative meet with his constituents and the public? It is fundamental for the functioning of a democracy.
The opinions and comments of the people help the government, or a representative of the people for that matter, to undertake course corrections, whenever necessary. People’s leaders ensure that such interactions inform political decisions. It is the heart of a dialogic democracy.
If one were to quantify a People Connect rep how often you meet people, in town halls or virtual meetings in the new settings, and make a list of the top 10 leaders with the most impressive People Connect ratings, to l nationally, the names would be interesting. What won’t be surprising, however, is guessing who would top such a list. Indeed, Prime Minister Narendra Modis People Connect is great, and others can only dream of matching the regular interactions the Prime Minister has with people, his constituents, compatriots and other stakeholders.
We can well say that since he is the Prime Minister of the country, it is normal that he has a maximum of meetings and interactions. However, even taking this into account, other political leaders across the political spectrum would not measure up to Prime Minister Modi, when it comes to People Connect. In the age of social media, it’s easy to follow a public representative’s public engagements (just go to their social media accounts to get a fair idea of their People Connect).
In fact, People Connect is an extremely important factor why PM Modi remains so popular and highly rated by people. It was the hallmark of his two decades in public office. Lately there has been a debate about dialogic democracy. You have to attend Modis public gatherings to feel the people participating in such events.
Speaking of dialogic democracy, Prashant Kishor, who has worked with Modi in the past and now advises opposition parties, recently said something interesting. In an interview with India Today, he said: He (Modi) is also a great listener. It has the quality of listening to the greatest number on any subject, which gives it the advantage of benefiting from all points of view.
This offers an interesting contrast to, say, what former congressman and now BJP CM in Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had to say about his meeting with a top congressional leader.
Those who write opinion columns, or even those who put forward strengths in televised debates, do not matter beyond a point, in a democracy. It is the representatives of the public who decide in a democratic system.
It is People Connect that is at the heart of a democracy. Those who do this day in and day out survive, prosper and make history. Those who wait for the opportune times for such interactions, and also go on vacation in the meantime, are often overlooked by people.
In a previous article, this writer argued that People Connect, Innovation and Futuristic Vision were some of the defining characteristics of Modis’ public life. Of these three, People Connect helps lay the groundwork on which other factors impact.
In a recent public meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar jointly mentioned Gandhi, Patel and Modi, to make a point. Among other themes, a common thread through the careers of Gandhi, Patel and Modi is their endless capacity and willingness to meet, engage, persuade and influence people.
(The writer, a former student of JNU, is a political analyst. Opinions are personal)
Sources
2/ http://www.businessworld.in/article/People-Connect-What-Others-Can-Learn-From-PM-Modi-s-Public-Life/22-12-2021-415601/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]