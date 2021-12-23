Jennifer Arcuri suggests Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie is ‘Satanist’ as she publishes conspiracy theories

American entrepreneur Jennifer Arcuri has made bizarre statements about the UK government on her social media

Jennifer Arcuri, Boris Johnson’s alleged businesswoman and former girlfriend, has shared bizarre conspiracy theories about Covid and the Prime Minister’s wife on her social media.

The US entrepreneur hosted a live broadcast on the Telegram encrypted messaging app and began sharing conspiracy theories about the UK government, according to Vice News.

The website said Arcuri claimed his fans asked him to host a discussion about the “conspiracy” and started talking about Satanism in government.

She said: “One of the reporters wrote [to] out of the blue out of nowhere, and he was like, “Jen, weren’t you the one that told me, she was a Satanist, sent me a picture of Carrie?”

“And I said, ‘you know I’m not going to comment on it specifically, but I encourage you to explore beyond this woman and see how Satanism is actually, you know, amazingly used in so many ways in the world. government “. ‘

Carrie Johnson isn’t the only target for her bizarre conspiracy theories in recent months.

Earlier this month, former GB News anchor Andrew Neil threatened to sue Arcuri after she falsely claimed he was associated with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Jennifer Arcuri, pictured with Boris Johnson at a tech summit in 2013, has been spreading the Covid and anti-vaxx conspiracy theories on her social media in recent months

Neil responded publicly to Arcuri on Twitter after posting “Quote for @afneil: not only is he a paid puppet for the drugstore, but here he is on the elite pedo train.” Everyone knows what happened on that plane.

The post was accompanied by the hashtags #itsOver and #ticktock – regularly used by QAnon subscribers – as well as a photo of Neil arm in arm with a woman.

Andrew Neil contacted her to ask for her address so her lawyers could take legal action against her for libel.

Arcuri bizarrely suggested there was a connection between Satanism and Carrie Johnson (pictured with Boris) as well as the government during a live broadcast on the Telegram messaging app

Arcuri’s Twitter page is also littered with Covid and anti-vaxx theories which disinformation experts say she was influenced by QAnon or similar conspiracy theories, according to Vice World News.

The businesswoman sparked new complaints against Boris Johnson last month after he said he pledged to help his business to “earn my love” while mayor of London.

She said they had a four-year relationship while he was in power between 2012 and 2016. At the time, she received thousands of pounds of taxpayer money in grants for her businesses.

In a newspaper snippet seen by the Observer, she accused Mr Johnson of promising to use his own political power to help an American tech entrepreneur while they were a couple.

In newspaper excerpts, Mr Johnson is said to have offered to be “the push” behind his career.

The revelations led Arcuri to officially offer to help the Greater London Authority (GLA) ethics watchdog by allowing her to inspect her diary entries and she agreed to be interviewed for the first time. by relationship investigators.

The GLA is investigating its presence at trade missions conducted to boost business in the capital, for which it has attended events.

Boris Johnson has never publicly commented on the alleged matter, but said he acted with “honesty and integrity”.