AFP: Erdogan brings crowds of Bulgarian buyers to Edirne, but Turks are in shock – Novinite.com
A sea of Bulgarian buses parked outside a market in the historic Turkish town of Edirne exposes the magnitude of the currency crisis, which is blocking President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s path to a third decade of rule.
The city filled with mosques in the western part of Turkey was the first capital of the Ottoman Empire as it extended into the Middle East and Europe in the 14th and 15th centuries. Now this is where buyers of Bulgaria and the Balkans – one of the poorest countries in Europe – will stock up on everything from lingerie to nuts to a fraction of their the price in Bulgaria.
“For us, the crisis is good, but for the Turkish people it is very bad”, said tour guide Daniela Mircheva before boarding a bus back to her hometown of Yambol, Bulgaria. “We were in a similar situation maybe 10, 11, 12 years ago”, Mircheva, 49, said, referring to the 2008 global financial crisis. “It’s very difficult.”
“Half lower the price“
The ailing Turkish lira has collapsed under the weight of Erdogan’s unusual economic experiment in a bid to build support ahead of the mid-2023 elections. Erdogan urges the central bank to cut interest rates, convinced that this will finally solve Turkey’s chronic inflation problem. As all economists predicted, this led to the exact opposite. Consumer prices have increased by more than 20% per year. Some economists believe that this pace could accelerate in the coming months.
Since the start of November alone, the pound has lost a third of its value. It had started to lose 5% per day until Erdogan announced new measures to support the currency on Monday, which succeeded in stopping the landslide. This means Mircheva can afford to load a few more bottles of sunflower oil onto her bus full of Bulgarian buyers.
“It’s half the price of Bulgaria. For us, it’s a lot cheaper, a lot more”, she said.
But the mood among the traders in the Turkish market is grim.
“Humiliating”
“It’s humiliating” Gulsen Kaya said from behind her counter, full of sweaters and winter clothes. “Look what he did to Turkey! “
Erdogan is betting that the cheap pound will lead to export-led growth that will put Turkey on China’s path in an economic transformation that lifted millions of people out of poverty and created a new middle class. Erdogan advocated for the poor when he brought his Islamic-rooted party to power in 2002 against thick and thin. He then surprised more than one by opening Turkey foreign investment and sparking nearly a decade of strong growth.
Economists and diplomats, as well as some Bulgarians, are trying to understand why Erdogan has decided to change course so drastically in recent years.
“I think the people who rule Turkey, if they do the things that I think they should be doing, then reading it will come back to where it was in the summer, very, very quickly, “ Bulgarian buyer Tinko Garev said. “I am very sad for the Turkish people because I realize what these lower prices mean for them.”
Senior Western official said Erdogan’s drop in most opinion polls to 30% put the veteran leader “in a state of political survival”.
“You can choose not to believe (in individual studies), but the trajectory is clear”, the anonymous spokesperson said. “He is at the bottom of his support. “
“We are in shock”
Bulent Reisoglu led the Edirne market since its opening after leaving its original location in Istanbul 15 years ago. He says the number of weekly shoppers filling his hangar-like mall has grown from 50,000 to nearly 150,000 since the full impact of the crisis.
“The number of foreign buyers has been multiplied by four or five”, said Reisoglu.
However, traders are making less money as the additional sales are more than offset by the lira’s deep collapse.
“Suppliers send us new the price lists every week “, complains Utku Bitmez, a market trader. “All the raw materials come from abroad, Europe, China and Italy”, he said. “the the price of these products has doubled since last year. “
Reisoglu said he watched traders nervously follow the latest TRY exchange rates on their phones.
“We are in shock” said the market manager. “No one expected such a large devaluation.”
Bulgarian buyers also seem to have mixed feelings about these lucrative deals.
“The locals can’t buy all of these things” Ilyana Todorova said as she shopped for clothes for her teenage daughter. “It’s not good for ordinary people.”
/ Dmitry Sachs, AFP / BGNES
