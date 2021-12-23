GOP Representative Tom Rice Deplores January 6 Objection Vote, Says Trump “Responsible” For Riot





GOP Representative Tom Rice said he regretted voting to uphold objections to the 2020 presidential election results in two states on January 6 – and said former President Donald Trump was responsible of the riot that ravaged the Capitol that day.

Rice (R-SC) told Politico on Wednesday that while he still believed there were real issues with the election, he wished he had voted differently.

According to the outlet, Rice is the first GOP member in Congress to publicly disavow his Jan.6 vote.

In retrospect, I should have voted to certify, Rice said. Because President Trump was responsible for the attack on Capitol Hill.

In the wee hours of that shameful night, while waiting for the Capitol of our great country to be secure, I knew that I had to vote to certify, ”he added. “But because I had made a public announcement of my intention to oppose it, I did not want to go back on my word. So yes, I regret my objection vote.

Rep. Tom Rice says he “should have voted to certify” the results of the 2020 presidential election. Getty Images Rep. Tom Rice argued that former President Donald Trump was directly responsible for the riot on Capitol Hill Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Rice also called the 45th president a coward and claimed Trump looked at the violence with pride and did nothing to stop it.

Rice was one of 147 House and Senate Republicans who voted in favor of objections to the results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan.6. However, he was also one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for the riot seven days later.

Representative Tom Rice accuses former President Donald Trump of failing to stop the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.AP Photo / John Minchillo, File

The Capitol riot left five dead and hundreds injured as Capitol Police were beaten, the building itself was damaged and Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress fled to secure areas. More than 700 people have been charged in connection with the violence.

Trump later called Pence a coward for not doing everything possible to reject the certified results of the 50 states, tweeting: “Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving states a chance to certify a set of corrected facts, not fraudulent or inaccurate facts they have been asked to certify previously. The USA demands the truth!

Representative Tom Rice initially opposed the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania at CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

There was a coward in that equation, Rice told Politico. But it wasn’t Mike Pence.

Trump has repeatedly called the riot a demonstration while claiming that the real insurgency took place on election day.

On Tuesday, the former president announced that he would hold a press conference to mark the Jan.6 anniversary to discuss the Congressional investigation into the riot and his allegations that massive fraud was on him. would have prevented him from being re-elected.

President Donald Trump lambasted Vice President Mike Pence for not opposing the 2020 presidential election results. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Until then, remember, the insurgency took place on November 3, it was the completely unarmed demonstration of the rigged elections that took place on January 6, he said in an emailed statement.

