Politics
PM Modi returns to Varanasi tomorrow to inaugurate 22 development projects worth Rs 870 Crore
New Delhi: On his second visit to his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi in 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and lay the foundation stone for 22 projects worth over Rs 870 crore on Thursday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The PMO, in a statement, said it was the prime minister’s constant effort to strive for the development and economic progress of his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi.
Photos of various development projects that will be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow – December 23, in Varanasi, UP. pic.twitter.com/xf96HUAq5W
– ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) 22 December 2021
Prime Minister Modi, who visited Varanasi on December 13 to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, “will launch several development initiatives” around 1 pm, the statement said.
Banas Dairy Sankul
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Sankul at the UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in the Karkhiyaon region of Varanasi.
Photographic representation of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ in Karkhiyaon. PM Modi will lay his foundation stone tomorrow, December 23. pic.twitter.com/LPk2iuojty
– ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) 22 December 2021
The dairy, which will be built on 30 acres of land, will cost around Rs 475 crore and will be able to process five lakh gallons of milk per day, according to the PMO.
“This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers in the region by creating new opportunities for them,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.
PM Modi will also digitally transfer a bonus of around Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh of milk producers.
According to the PMO statement, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based power generation facility for a factory of the Cooperative Union of Milk Producers at Ramnagar in Varanasi.
According to the PMO, this will be a critical step towards the energy self-sufficiency of the installation.
PM Modi will also unveil a website and logo for the Dairy Conformity Assessment Program, which was established by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with assistance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo will simplify the certification process for the dairy industry.
PM Modi will distribute ‘Gharauni’ as part of the Swamitva program
Prime Minister Modi will also virtually distribute the rural residential rights dossier, “Gharauni”, under the Union Ministry’s Swamitva program of Panchayati Raj to more than 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh in another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the local level, according to PMO.
PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore at the event, the statement said, adding that this would further strengthen Varanasi’s ongoing 360-degree transformation. .
Other development projects will be inaugurated by PM Modi
Six redevelopment projects in the Old Kashi neighborhoods, a car park and surface park in Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a wastewater treatment plant in the village of Ramna and the supply of advanced surveillance cameras to 720 locations as part of the project. of the Smart City mission will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.
In the education sector, PM Modi will inaugurate the Union Ministry of Education’s Interuniversity Center for Teacher Training, built at a cost of approximately Rs 107 crore, and a teacher training center in Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore.
In the health sector, a project comprising a home for doctors, a home for nurses and a foster home, amounting to Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister . It will also inaugurate a 50-bed integrated Ayush hospital in Bhadrasi, the statement said.
The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 49 crore government homeopathic medicine college in Pindra tehsil as part of the Ayush mission.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two “four to six lane” road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi, the statement said.
Sources
2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/pm-modi-back-in-varanasi-tomorrow-to-inaugurate-22-development-projects-worth-rs-870-crore-1501439
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]