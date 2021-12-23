PM Modi returns to Varanasi tomorrow to inaugurate 22 development projects worth Rs 870 Crore

New Delhi: On his second visit to his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi in 10 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch and lay the foundation stone for 22 projects worth over Rs 870 crore on Thursday, according to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PMO, in a statement, said it was the prime minister’s constant effort to strive for the development and economic progress of his constituency of Lok Sabha, Varanasi.

Photos of various development projects that will be inaugurated by PM Modi tomorrow – December 23, in Varanasi, UP. pic.twitter.com/xf96HUAq5W – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) 22 December 2021

Prime Minister Modi, who visited Varanasi on December 13 to inaugurate the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, “will launch several development initiatives” around 1 pm, the statement said.

Banas Dairy Sankul

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Banas Dairy Sankul at the UP State Industrial Development Authority food park in the Karkhiyaon region of Varanasi.

Photographic representation of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ in Karkhiyaon. PM Modi will lay his foundation stone tomorrow, December 23. pic.twitter.com/LPk2iuojty – ANI UP / Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) 22 December 2021

The dairy, which will be built on 30 acres of land, will cost around Rs 475 crore and will be able to process five lakh gallons of milk per day, according to the PMO.

“This will strengthen the rural economy and help farmers in the region by creating new opportunities for them,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

PM Modi will also digitally transfer a bonus of around Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh of milk producers.

According to the PMO statement, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based power generation facility for a factory of the Cooperative Union of Milk Producers at Ramnagar in Varanasi.

According to the PMO, this will be a critical step towards the energy self-sufficiency of the installation.

PM Modi will also unveil a website and logo for the Dairy Conformity Assessment Program, which was established by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with assistance from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo will simplify the certification process for the dairy industry.

PM Modi will distribute ‘Gharauni’ as part of the Swamitva program

Prime Minister Modi will also virtually distribute the rural residential rights dossier, “Gharauni”, under the Union Ministry’s Swamitva program of Panchayati Raj to more than 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh in another effort to reduce the number of land ownership issues at the local level, according to PMO.

PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 22 development projects worth over Rs 870 crore at the event, the statement said, adding that this would further strengthen Varanasi’s ongoing 360-degree transformation. .

Other development projects will be inaugurated by PM Modi

Six redevelopment projects in the Old Kashi neighborhoods, a car park and surface park in Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, a wastewater treatment plant in the village of Ramna and the supply of advanced surveillance cameras to 720 locations as part of the project. of the Smart City mission will also be inaugurated by PM Modi.

In the education sector, PM Modi will inaugurate the Union Ministry of Education’s Interuniversity Center for Teacher Training, built at a cost of approximately Rs 107 crore, and a teacher training center in Central Institute for Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore.

In the health sector, a project comprising a home for doctors, a home for nurses and a foster home, amounting to Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Center will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister . It will also inaugurate a 50-bed integrated Ayush hospital in Bhadrasi, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Rs 49 crore government homeopathic medicine college in Pindra tehsil as part of the Ayush mission.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for two “four to six lane” road widening projects for Prayagraj and Bhadohi, the statement said.