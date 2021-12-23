Politics
David Cameron on Boris Johnson: “He’s always been able to get away with things ordinary mortals can’t” | Politics News
David Cameron has suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson may have hired his own team of professional photographers in an attempt to “bypass the media”.
Speaking to Sky News presenter Adam Boulton for his new documentary Feral Beasts, the former Tory PM said it was “important” for the country’s leaders to make themselves “always available” to the media.
In what could be seen as a search of Mr Johnson’s home, Mr Cameron added that he “never sought to avoid” “important talks” during his time at Number 10.
Boulton has a slightly different recollection, noting Tuesday: “Mr. Cameron kissed the control element of New Labor, not openness.
“He avoided regular press conferences and cut back on interviews. He took a step back in two referendums which will be remembered as Prime Minister, on Scottish independence and EU membership . “
As the The UK has officially left the EU In early 2020, Boris Johnson’s regime used its internal media team to record a three-minute speech to the nation. This video was instead to honor the tradition of having speeches covered by an independent national broadcaster.
The clip, distributed through the Prime Minister’s official social media channels, has been snubbed by several UK news broadcasters.
The Prime Minister’s video message on Tuesday announcing that no more coronavirus restrictions would be introduced in England before Christmas was also distributed by Downing Street.
In February 2020, after Downing Street ordered selected journalists from some major UK news agencies to leave ahead of a briefing on the Prime Minister’s Brexit plans, a walkout was staged by members of the media.
That same month, ministers did not participate in the regular morning interview on BBC Radio 4’s Today program.
Adam Boulton: Boris Johnson is hiding difficult questions
Subscribe to the All Out Politics podcast on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Streamer
Boulton told him his request for an official number 10 photographer was unsuccessful, but Mr Johnson now has a whole team, Mr Cameron said: “Well Boris has always been able to get away with things that mere mortals cannot seem to.
“But, look, I don’t think you should be doing this to bypass the media. You keep having… whether it’s press conferences, interviews, or media events – it’s important.
“And I always have. Yeah, press conferences were pretty rare, but I never hesitated to be on the Today show and come on your show (All Out Politics).
“I mean, we were always available and eager to engage and answer questions.”
Mr Cameron added that “the media have an incredibly important role in this way.”
When asked if the Prime Minister should always be available to the media, Mr Cameron replied: ‘Yes, listen, not every day because you have a country to rule.
“But I think, you know, that important interviews – whether it’s the BBC Sunday morning show or the Today show or Sky News, the TV talk shows – are important, and I’ve never looked for them. to avoid.”
“I think there was sort of an arms race,” Cameron said.
“The politicians have equipped themselves with special advisers and image specialists, and the media have equipped themselves with even more aggressive interviews to get this magical moment.
“I think we have to try to have a relationship that is still distant and confrontational at times – but understanding that you have legitimate questions, but we also have a responsibility to explain what we do.
“And can we try to find some space for these things to coexist.”
Wild Beasts: Premiers and media will air on Sky News Thursday at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/david-cameron-on-boris-johnson-hes-always-been-able-to-get-away-with-things-that-mere-mortals-cant-12501619
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
