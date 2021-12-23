Amazon reportedly withdrew reviews from Chinese president’s book after demands





Retail giant Amazon has reportedly erased reviews of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s book from one of its sites and helped promote other forms of propaganda. Reuters reported that Amazon had received an “edict” from Beijing. A person familiar with the edict said that a negative review of Xi’s book prompted the bookseller to stop allowing ratings and reviews from customers in the country. Another person familiar with the story said, “I think the problem was less than five stars.” The company is also a partner of the state-owned China International Book Trading Corp (CIBTC). The third volume of Xi’s book was reportedly listed as a bestseller on China Books, an Amazon site created in partnership with a branch of the country’s propaganda apparatus. Although the project failed financially, one person involved described China Books as “a high profile photo shoot.” Despite its best-seller status, volume three of Xi’s book recently posted a sales rank of 1,347,071, while another purported bestseller on COVID-19 ranked 10,654,483. AMAZON SAYS IT “WILL NOT SELL BOOKS THAT DRAW LGBTQ + IDENTITY AS A MENTAL ILLNESS” Another book would praise life in Xinjiang, the site of Uyghur persecution that the United States has called genocide. Amazon.com Offers Xi’s book, “The Governance of China,” with criticism from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and HuffPost. “I also bought copies of this book for my colleagues,” Zuckerberg said. “I want them to understand socialism with Chinese characteristics.” Another from the BBC: “Certainly [President Xi] works hard to be the confident father of the nation, developing a much less constrained and technocratic image than his immediate predecessors. “ Amazon has indicated that it seeks to be neutral on potentially problematic content. According to Reuters, an internal briefing from 2018 showed the company noted that “ideological control and propaganda are at the heart of the toolkit for the Communist Party to achieve and maintain its success.” AMAZON, CVS, WALGREENS TO LIMIT COVID-19 TEST PURCHASES The document added: “We are not passing judgment on whether this is right or wrong.” “As a bookseller, we believe in providing access to the written word and to diverse perspectives,” an Amazon spokesperson told FOX Business on Wednesday. “This includes books that some may find objectionable, although we have Strategies governing the books that may be offered for sale in each country and jurisdiction in which we operate. The spokesperson said that Amazon’s “relationship with CIBTC is very appropriate.” CIBTC reportedly described their partnership as a “commercial relationship between two companies”. Last week’s report raises questions about how tech giants like Amazon regulate content on a country-by-country basis. Twitter, for example, has been criticized for censoring tweets from former President Trump but allowing some posts from Ayatollah Khamenei of Iran. CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE MOVE Amazon also faced backlash earlier this year when it delisted conservative author Ryan T. Anderson’s book, “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment.” The book was published in 2018 and reached the top of the site’s bestseller lists. “We carefully review the content we make available in our stores and regularly review our approach,” Amazon noted , responding to a question from Senators on why the book was originally licensed on the site. “As described above, we have chosen not to sell books that present the LGBTQ + identity as a mental illness.”

