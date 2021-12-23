“I think that’s a very dangerous thing”: Trump trashes cryptocurrencies, says he favors a strong US dollar | Currency News | Financial and business news





Former President Donald Trump.

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump is not buying the cryptocurrency hype, according to a Fox News interview. “I want a currency called the dollar, I don’t want to have all of these others,” Trump said. Comments come after. his wife Melania Trump has announced plans to launch her own NFT. Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Former President Donald Trump is not a fan of cryptocurrencies and expects a potential crash in the future, according to an interview with Fox News on Friday.

“This [crypto] could be a blast someday like we’ve never seen. It will make the Big Tech Blast look like baby stuff. I think that’s a very dangerous thing, “Trump said, adding that he was in favor of a strong US dollar.

Bitcoin traded around 1% to $ 48,770 on Wednesday afternoon, wiping out early morning gains, while Ether fell around 2% to $ 3,989.

The comments come after his wife Melania Trump announced plans to launch her own NFT last week, which will cost 1 solana, or around $ 180.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT business, which embodies my passion for the arts, and will support my continued commitment to children through my Be Best initiative. Through this new technology-based platform, we will provide children’s computer skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after leaving the host community, “the former first lady said in a statement last week.

But Donald Trump doesn’t seem to share the same enthusiasm for NFTs or cryptocurrencies, according to his interview with Fox News.

“I never liked it [crypto] because I like to have the dollar. I think the currency should be the dollar so I was never a big fan of it, but it just keeps piling up and nobody is doing anything about it. I want a currency called the dollar, I don’t want to have all these others, ”Trump said.

The crypto market peaked at over $ 3 trillion earlier this year before declining to around $ 2.3 trillion on Wednesday.

