Trump has this message for Americans hesitant about vaccines – Eat this, not that





With Omicron’s “very, very transmissible” variant now accounting for the majority of COVID-19 cases in America and with hospitals in many states overwhelmed with patients, President Biden outlined his COVID-19 plan yesterday. During his speech, he mentioned that former President Donald Trump had received his recall. Trump revealed he had done so during a conversation with expert Bill O’Reilly, who said he too was boosted. “This may be one of the few things that he and I agree on,” Biden said of Trump’s announcement. “People on booster shots are highly protected. Join them. Join us.”

Biden also said, “Thanks to the previous administration and our scientific community, America is one of the first countries to get vaccinated. Thanks to my administration, and the hard work of the Americans, our deployment has made a difference. ‘America one of the world leaders in getting the shots. ” What was Trump’s reaction to Biden’s comments? And what did Trump have to say to Americans who are still hesitant to get vaccinated, exclusively on Fox News? Read on and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these sure signs that you have already had COVID.

Trump said to ’embrace’ vaccine

Fox News has asked Trump for his reaction to Biden’s comments on vaccine development. “I am very grateful to have been surprised to hear it,” Trump told the network Tuesday evening. “I think it was a great thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy. I think he did something really good. You know, it must be a healing process in this country, and that will help a lot. “

He added of the vaccine rollout: “It’s a great thing we’ve all done. I may have been the vehicle, but we all did it together.”

“When we came up with these amazing vaccines, three of which are therapeutic, we did a tremendous job and we should never denigrate them,” Trump said. “We should be very happy about this because we have all saved millions and millions of lives all over the world.”

His message to all those who hesitate to be vaccinated? “You have to accept it. You don’t have to, and there can’t be warrants and all that stuff, but you have to accept it.”

“It’s about getting people out to, ideally, get vaccinated,” Trump said. “If you have the warrant, the warrant will destroy people’s lives, it destroys people’s lives, just like the vaccine saves people.”

How to stay safe there

Cases are increasing at an unprecedented rate and experts say “the virus will find you” if you aren’t vaccinated or haven’t been given a booster. Follow the fundamentals of public health and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live, get vaccinated or boosted as soon as possible; if you live in an area with low vaccination rates, wear an N95 face mask, do not travel, stay away socially, avoid large crowds, do not go indoors with people you are not with shelter (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, and to protect your life and the lives of others, do not visit any of these 35 places where you are most likely to catch COVID.

