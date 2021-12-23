Mark Drakeford: Boris Johnson’s government “paralyzed” by the rise of Omicron

BORIS Johnson and his cabinet are crippled by their internal divisions in the face of the Omicron wave, according to the Premier of Wales.

Mark Drakeford criticized what he called the UK government’s inaction in the face of increasing variant cases.

Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that the Hogmanay celebrations in Scotland would be canceled and live sports would be ‘effectively spectator-free’ for three weeks from Boxing Day under new Covid-19 restrictions.

She also introduced new restrictions on hospitality and urged people to “stay at home as much as possible” until at least the first week of January.

In Wales, further Covid restrictions were announced on Wednesday after the country saw Omicron cases rise sharply over the past week.

New Boxing Day rules include the closure of nightclubs, social distancing of two meters in all premises open to the public and in workplaces, and the reintroduction of table service in pubs.

When asked why Scotland and Wales decided to introduce new restrictions when Johnson didn’t, Drakeford said: I think the UK government sees all the data we see and get any advice we get on the need to act and act urgently in light of the Omicron wave coming our way.

READ MORE: YouGov poll shows SNP increase as Tory and Labor support drops

I think the UK government is in a state of paralysis about all of this. We have seen the reports of internal struggles within the Cabinet.

There are, in my opinion, sane voices urging the Prime Minister to act to protect the NHS and people’s lives as he has done in previous waves.

“There are others who I think just take a different view of the balance of risks here and are willing to let those risks run.

They are crippled by their internal divisions and are unable to act on them.

He added: I heard the Prime Minister earlier this week in an interview say that the position has never been more urgent.

“And asked what he was going to do about it, he said he wasn’t doing anything. Well, that wouldn’t be acceptable to me.

Johnson has refused to introduce new Covid restrictions in England despite warnings that an Omicron increase could overwhelm the NHS.

His cabinet is divided over reintroducing more measures, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he supports more restrictions while others, including Chancellor Rishi Sunak, are opposed. Lord Frost resigned from Cabinet over the weekend over concerns over Covid restrictions.

Last week, 100 Tory MPs voted against Johnson’s “Plan B” which reintroduced the mandatory wearing of face masks in stores and on public transport as well as the introduction of vaccine passports for certain settings.

The measures were passed by the Commons after Labor support.

Today he was asked to outline a post-Christmas Covid strategy, as a health minister warned there was “uncertainty” around people making plans for New Years Eve.

The prime minister ruled out further restrictions before December 25, saying there was not enough evidence on the seriousness of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.

READ MORE: Covid in Scotland: NHS to offer new treatments to high-risk patients

But with the situation constantly re-examined, Conservative President Gillian Keegan urged caution over the days to come.

Asked about LBC about the possibility of having a rally or a party on December 31, the health minister said: “There is uncertainty. We cannot predict what the data will tell us until after have the data.

“We try to take a balanced and proportionate approach so that people can see their families on Christmas and try to plan things.

“But of course, it’s hard to anticipate.”

She said the uncertainty in the data is “particularly” around gravity.

Labor insisted that decisions be made as soon as possible.

Alternative Work and Pensions Secretary Jon Ashworth told Sky News: “People expect some form of restrictions to come after Christmas, and I think we just need to give people some certainty.

“People need to know where they are at. Companies have to make decisions about which stocks to buy as New Years Eve approaches, so I think it would be reasonable for the government to produce a roadmap, if you will, a plan of what they think might well be brought forward in terms of further restrictions after Christmas so that people know where we are at.

“We still have some confusion at the moment.”

NHS England figures show 1,904 people were hospitalized in London with Covid-19 as of December 21, the highest number since March 2 and up 41% from the previous week.

Across England, 6,902 patients were hospitalized with Covid-19 on December 21 – the highest number since November 10 and up 7% week-over-week.