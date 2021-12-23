NU has potential power of economic equity for the Ummah





President Joko Widodo inaugurated the opening of the 34th Nahdlatul Ulama Congress in Lampung, Wednesday 22/12.

Journalist: Abdul Basith Bardan | Editor: Khomarul Hidayat KONTAN.CO.ID -LAMPUNG TENGAH. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) believes that Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) has potential strength in the context of economic equality for the people. Jokowi said that NU has the strength of young and qualified students with good skills. It needs to be optimized. “If this can be built into a locomotive power, I think it can pull the cars below to work together for the welfare of all of us,” Jokowi said at the opening of the 34th UN Congress in the Islamic boarding school of Darussaadah, in the central regency of Lampung. , Wednesday (12/22). Jokowi also proposed to create a forum in the form of a business group or a concession. For the youth of NU to develop their skills in agriculture as well as in minerals and coal. Also read: 34th UN Congress: Gus Yahya calls on Nahdliyin not to just understand the UN as an identity However, said Jokowi, these efforts must be able to encourage other companies to take advantage of them. It takes a lot of work but I see that the potential of Nahdlatul Ulama is there, it is just a matter of knitting it, he added. Jokowi also said Indonesia’s chairmanship of the Group of Twenty (G20) is an impetus to influence global policies. Jokowi mainly focuses on digitization, climate change and a green economy. Indonesia is now also the head of the G20, being the chairman of the G20 also wants to influence global policies that are in favor of poor countries, developing countries, small countries, archipelagic countries in terms of, in all case, particularly in terms of digitization. , climate change and a green economy, he added. Finally, Jokowi expressed his gratitude to NU for continuing to monitor the course of the government of nationality, tolerance, pluralism, Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution and diversity, as well as the protection of the unitary state of the Republic. from Indonesia. Also read: 34th UN Congress: Said Aqil Siraj and Yahya Cholil Staquf are good candidates for PBNU MAKE A DONATION, get a free voucher! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for providing useful and quality articles. As an expression of gratitude for your attention, there is a free gift voucher that can be used for shopping at HAPPY STORE.



Reporter: Abdul Basith Bardan

Publisher: Khomarul Hidayat

