Biden says facing Trump in 2024 only increases his desire to run for office

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that a rematch against former President Donald Trump in 2024 only increases his desire to run for reelection.

In an interview with ABC News, Biden again said he intended to run for office in 2024, although he left a little leeway in his response.

“Yes. But listen, I have a great respect for fate – fate has stepped into my life many times. If I’m in the health that I am now – I’m in good health – then in fact, I would run to. new, ”Biden said.

Pressed by ABC’s David Muir if he was ready for a rematch against Trump, Biden joked, “You’re trying to tempt me now.”

“Sure. Why don’t I run against Donald Trump? He’s the nominee, which increases the chances of running,” Biden added.

The president has categorically said he will stand for re-election in 2024, despite being 81 on election day. Biden is already the oldest person in U.S. history to be invested as president, but has been found to be in good health and “fit to successfully carry out the functions of the president, including that of chief of staff. executive, head of state and commander-in-chief. According to his White House doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

The Washington Post reported last month that Biden and members of his entourage had told their allies he was planning to run again – an attempt to address concerns over whether he could embark on another presidential campaign. given his age and his ease, worries the Republicans who return to power.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters in response to the report that it was the president’s “intention” to run again.

Biden has often been critical, and generally dismissive, of Trump since the campaign ended. However, the duo shared a rare moment of mutual praise earlier this week.

Biden congratulated the Trump administration on the development of the Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday and praised his predecessor for receiving a booster. In response, Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that he appreciated Biden’s comments.

“I was surprised to hear it,” Trump said. “I think it was a great thing, and I think it makes a lot of people happy.”

The 45th president said he hoped Biden’s comments “would help a lot” to bridge political divisions in the country.

