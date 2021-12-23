Need to instill a sense of duty in young people: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that as India celebrates 75 years of independence next year, there is a need to instill a sense of duty in the young people who will take leadership positions in 2047. Mr. Modi was addressing the second meeting of the national committee on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the central government’s one-year celebration of 75 years of independence. Mr Modi said India was celebrating 75 years of independence as the whole world was going through the pandemic. He said India is expected to become a world leader in the post-COVID New World Order, according to a statement from the Culture Ministry. He said that by the time India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047, the current generation will be in charge, so it is important to instill in them a sense of duty. He also said that every effort should be made to honor our freedom fighters and our unsung heroes. The Culture Ministry said members of the national committee who provided inputs and suggestions at the meeting included former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, BJP President JP Nadda, singer Lata Mangeshkar and actor Rajnikanth.

