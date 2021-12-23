NU Lampung 2021 Congress, these are the 3 points of Jokowi’s speech





Jakarta – NU Lampung 2021 Conference in the presence of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Ms. Iriana. Jokowi opened the 34th UN Congress with his speech. Based on a written statement from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday, 12/22/2021, Jokowi and his entourage took off from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base in Jakarta. Jokowi took off around 07:00 WIB using the Indonesia-1 presidential plane. On his working visit this time, Jokowi wore a gray suit combined with a green sarong. Listen to Jokowi’s speech at the NU Lampung 2021 Congress, which we have summarized below. In his opening speech at the 34th UN Congress in Lampung, President Jokowi appreciated the personalities of Nahdlatul Ulama who continue to defend nationality, tolerance and a number of issues relating to the unity of the Republic of ‘Indonesia. Jokowi hopes that NU can continue to protect the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. “Thank you very much to NU who continues to control the nation, to control tolerance, to control pluralism, to control Pancasila, to control the 1945 Constitution, to control our diversity, to control the NKRI,” Jokowi said on Wednesday (22 / 12/2021). Jokowi said that together, NU will protect global civilization. Jokowi hopes that all parties will continue to maintain and protect the sovereignty of the country. “And we hope that with this we can continue to protect and care for our beloved nation and country,” Jokowi said. NU Lampung 2021 conference: Jokowi offers agricultural and mining concession to NU youth President Jokowi wants the younger generation of NU to contribute to the well-being of the Indonesian people. Jokowi saw the competence of the younger generation and the students of NU. “I see the strength of NU now is the smart young people, the smart students, many of whom come from great universities around the world,” Jokowi said. Jokowi offers concessions ranging from agriculture to mineral and coal mining to the younger generation of NU. He said the potential of the younger generation of NU with their skills could drive small, economical cars. “I offer these young people a platform, whether it is a PT or a group of companies. And the government, I prepare, if it is ready, I will prepare a concession, whether it is a concession, it’s up to you if you want to use it for agricultural land, please ”, he said. -he declares. other related information NU Lampung 2021 Conference can be seen on the next page.

