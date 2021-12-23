Boris Johnson gave key health data TODAY as New Year’s breaker fears loom

BORIS Johnson takes a look today at breakthrough Covid data that could see further restrictions imposed after Christmas.

Key hospitalization statistics are expected that could tip the scales on a circuit breaker if scientists fear Omicron overwhelms the NHS.

Millions of people are praying that Boris Johnson does not drop restrictions on bomb breakers.

The Prime Minister has ruled out further action this side of Christmas, but warned he could take action before the New Year if the picture of the pandemic darkens.

He stressed that the best weapon in the arsenal was vaccines and urged the British to get hold of boosters.

It is more vital than ever to sign up for The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign and help boost the booster rollout.

Much of the decision is expected to depend on the pressure on hospitals in London, the epicenter of the Omicron outbreak.

Ministers hope not to pull the trigger on more brakes if hospitalizations remain below 400 in the capital.

Mr Johnson will also soon receive encouraging results from government scientists that Omicron is gentler than Delta.

The UK Health Security Agency report leaked on Politico’s website shows people are much less likely to get really sick than with other mutations.

Care Minister Gillian Keegan said Omicron’s severity data was the “missing piece” the government was waiting for before deciding how to act.

An announcement on whether to impose a circuit breaker could arrive as early as this weekend or be delayed until after Christmas.

In major developments:

Ms Keegan said she had not seen the UKSA report, but suggested the results were a critical indicator of the need for further restrictions.

She said, “Well that’s one of the missing data we’ve been waiting for. We ask for it every day.

“I can’t wait to receive it. But we haven’t officially received it yet.”

Still, the top Tory warned the situation was unclear and told Britons not to send out NYE party invitations just yet.

When asked if hosts should start making arrangements, Ms Keegan told LBC: “There is uncertainty. So if you can’t change your plans quickly, maybe think about it. .

“But there is uncertainty, we cannot predict what the data will tell us until we have the data.

“We try to take a balanced and proportionate approach so that people can see their families at Christmas to try and plan things.”

Last night, the prime minister said current evidence did not “justify tougher measures” before Christmas, but hinted at a post-festive crackdown.

Still, there are signs that cases could flatten out after daily cases hovered around 90,000 for the fifth day in a row.

Professor Paul Hunter said: “The numbers for the past few days appear to have leveled off and possibly even going down.”

However, Ms Keegan said ministers have yet to be notified that Omicron has passed the peak.

Positive hospitalization data in London has also raised hopes of avoiding a New Year’s circuit breaker.

Government sources told thei journalDraconian measures may not be put in place at all if hospitalizations remain below 400 per day in the capital.

The restrictions are being considered in a bid to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed in the coming weeks as Omicron cases remain high.

However, Mr Johnson has pledged to continue to think about the hospital data before making a decision on what action, if any, may be needed.

In the capital, four out of five cases tested were Omicron, as the mutant virus continues to spread across the UK.

Hospital admissions in London aren’t the only metric used to gauge the severity of the strain – but it’s a key part of decision making.

The threat of further restrictions loomed as Mr Johnson said we cannot rule out further measures after Christmas.

Downing Streetinsiders refused to rule out tougher rules immediately after the weekend.

Mr Johnson urged families to hold festive gatherings to protect the grandmother and grandfather from Covid by leaving the windows open for fresh air to circulate.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The situation is changing rapidly, there is more data not only here from home but from abroad – we are keeping an eye on all this data and discussing it with our advisers. experts.

“As the Prime Minister said, while there is no need for further restrictions before Christmas, we will certainly keep the situation under review.”

Yesterday’s announcement means Boxing Day football will be played with crowds in England, unlike Scotland where matches will be limited to 500 fans.

It turned out that 90% of Covid patients in hospital intensive care units are not vaccinated.