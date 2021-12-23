Chinese Xi says Hong Kong is moving in the right direction





Chinese President Xi Jinping told Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam the city was developing in the right direction, days after an election installed a legislature of Beijing loyalists in the Asian financial hub. Xi added that he fully recognizes his government’s work as the two meet in Beijing on Wednesday. Lams’ annual trip to brief Chinese state leaders on the city’s social, political and economic issues comes as speculation escalates whether Shell is running for a second five-year term next year. Hong Kong has been recovered from the chaotic situation and is developing in the right direction, Xi said. “The central government fully recognizes your work. Xi last granted an in-person hearing to a leader from outside mainland China when he met the Pakistani president in Beijing in March 2020. He has not left his country since the early days of the pandemic, as China pursues a zero COVID strategy of trying to eliminate the virus within its borders. Lams’ visit, which ends Thursday, will be closely watched for signs that she has Beijing’s backing to come forward in the March 27 vote for Hong Kong’s next chief executive. No candidate has yet declared their intention to run. When Lam last met Xi in 2019, he said the central government recognizes “the courage and responsibility he has shown during the anti-government unrest, a rare display of effusive praise from the Chinese president. Chinese and Hong Kong authorities have yet to announce the much-anticipated start date for cross-border travel without quarantine amid the global spread of omicron. Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking at a light show marking the centenary of the Chinese Community Party and the anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule at Tamar Park in Hong Kong on July 1. | BLOOMBERG Earlier today, Lam met with Premier Li Keqiang, who praised his government for handling COVID-19 and called for greater integration with China. “Since the beginning of this year, you have led the Hong Kong government to exercise prudent governance, effectively control the epidemic and facilitate economic recovery,” Li said. His comments come after Hong Kong installed a legislature of Communist Party loyalists as part of a new electoral system overhauled by Beijing. The overhaul including the reduction in the share of directly elected seats was prompted by Xis ‘announcement in Lams’ latest annual report to China, made via videoconference in January, that Hong Kong should be ruled by “patriots.” The Group of Seven expressed “grave concern over Sunday’s elections, which drew the city’s lowest turnout.” China followed suit with a white paper on democracy saying the city’s electoral system had improved. Li added that Hong Kong should “directly connect its development strategy to that of the mainland, while stressing that Beijing is committed to the 50-year” one country, two systems deal negotiated before the UK surrendered. the city under Chinese rule in 1997. China’s policies have rocked the Hong Kong stock market in recent months. The city’s benchmark stock index was among the major worst-performing indexes this year, hit by concerns about Chinese real estate sector debt, weak retail spending and Beijing’s corporate crackdown. The 15% drop in the Hang Seng indices was the biggest in a decade. PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2021/12/23/asia-pacific/xi-praises-lam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos