PM on Education – Journal

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s remarks on girls’ education in the tribal districts of Pakistan and Afghanistan sparked a heated debate, with many criticizing him for trying to justify the Taliban’s view on education for women. women.

At the OIC meeting in Islamabad, Mr. Khan made these unfortunate remarks as he sincerely implored the world, especially the United States, to act quickly and provide financial assistance to an Afghanistan firmly. under the Taliban and stressed that human rights and women’s rights are different in every society. He then spoke about the Pakhtun culture and the sensitivities regarding the education of girls in the predominantly Pakhtun districts, which somehow implied that the Pakhtuns were not in favor of educating the girls. women.

Her statement was heavily criticized on social media, even prompting Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai to intervene. Although she did not explicitly name Mr Khan, Ms Yousafzai, who nearly lost her life fighting against the ban on TTPs on girls’ education, said dozens of Pakhtun activists lost life when they spoke out against the horrors perpetrated by activists, highlighting how many people have been displaced or killed in their fight for girls’ right to education. We represent the Pashtoons and not the Taliban, she said.

Mr. Khan’s perspective on girls’ education is misinformed. It is also surprising that although he has often rightly called attention to Islamophobia and wishes the West to differentiate between radical and moderate Muslims, he painted the Pakhtun people with the same brush. broad, which implies that they are all opposed to women’s rights and attitude that is reflected in some Western states which tend to see the Muslim world in black and white terms.

These areas that Khan describes as backward or regressive are mostly underdeveloped, overlooked by governments or deprived of investment. The reality is that many girls want to go to school, but the lack of infrastructure coupled with resistance from some forces like the ultra-conservative Taliban prevents them from doing so.

The Prime Minister should know that we must not co-opt the Taliban’s point of view and present it as a justification for what is only a violation of the fundamental right to education. In fact, her position that human rights and women’s rights should somehow change depending on the society is extremely damaging. When it comes to women’s rights, there have been too many instances where Mr Khan has taken a controversial position. He needs to correct his approach and weigh his words in the future.

Posted in Dawn, December 22, 2021

