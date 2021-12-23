Turkey bets on economic recovery as cost of living skyrockets – POLITICO

ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan leads aeconomic liberation war and so far the losers have been the citizens of his country who have seen the cost of living rise sharply.

The value of the Turkish lira fell almost 40% against the dollar in 2021. In the fall, monetary policy makers of Turkish central banks under pressure fromErdoan embarked on a policy of stimulating credit and growth, lowering the key rate four times in four months despite concerns this could push annual inflation above 20 percent and devalue the currency.

These fears were not unfounded. Turkey’s consumer price index reached 21% p.a. in November, official data shows contested by the opposition, which accuses authorities of not revealing the true cost of inflation as the pound has tumbled over 30% against the dollar in just three months (hitting record lows in mid-December).

As the economic outlook deteriorated, Turkish consumers noted sharp price increases for food, and local average even proErdoan’s headlines began to write about the long lines to buy staples such as bread in big cities.

A construction company owner in the southeast of the country, who asked to remain anonymous, said the government is knowingly impoverishing the public through its economic policies.

He said his employees’ salaries have halved in real terms when you factor in recent increases in commodity prices. When people are impoverished, they will end up going and asking the person who made them poor to pay for it, he said, warning that Erdoan could have difficulty in an election.expected mid-2023.

After nearly two decades at the helm of nations, this vote is set to be the most difficult of presidents. Economic turmoil saw his work approval drop to just 39%, the lowest since 2015, according to a Metropoll survey in November.

Erdoan’s plan appears to be to win this election thanks in part to an economic turnaround, part of hiseconomic liberation war, while reiterating his long-standing stance against high interest rates, which he claims cause inflation (a point of view that contradicts mainstream economic theories).

He wants a new export-oriented economic model based on cheap credit, cheap currency and low labor costs which he says will see Turkey become a hub of manufacturing on the model of China, but much closer to European markets.

Forecasters expect Turkey to go online 9% GDP growth this year among the highest in the world and an export-oriented economy would, in theory, boost future cash flows and create new jobs, translating into earnings for companies and, in turn,Prospects for re-election of Erdoans.

Yet growing inequalities are among the many concerns shared by Anatolian manufacturers and traders.

theThe owner of a construction company in the southeast said steel prices had roughly doubled in recent months, forcing him to significantly increase the prices of new apartments. As a result, he said the properties were selling at a slower rate.

If this happens, it will become increasingly difficult for an average person, such as a public servant, to buy a house, the owner of the company said.

It’s a different picture for building material exporters. Tayfun Kkolu, chairman of the board of the Turkish Construction Material Producers Association, said the sector is booming after exporting a record 60 million tonnes of products in 2020. More recently, he has said building material producers also broke monthly records in value. , reporting $ 3.11 billion in export sales in September.

Kkolu said he expects the trend to continue, although he noted that imports would likely decline at current exchange rates.

While exchange rate fluctuations will positively affect exports, they will certainly decrease the import of products whose equivalent products are in the domestic market,Kkolu said.

Depending on the sector, some companies have seen demand for their products increase since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the case with the food packaging industry, which has seen orders explode as people increasingly opted for home delivery instead of dining out, according to a senior factory official. packing in the western Aegean region.

The manager, who asked not to be named, said the price of polymers and plastics used in packaging products had increased due to exchange rate fluctuations, but the additional costs were being offset by exports. to European markets, the company’s main customer base, which also purchased the product at exchange rates.

In addition to exports,Erdoan argued that the Turkish lira would stabilize thanks to increase in tourism receipts, which makes it possible to inject hard cash into the economy. Yet for some businesses dependent on foreign visitors, the inability to forecast production costs due to the volatility of the pound is weighing on their margins.

Recep Bektas, owner of Evenez wine house, a small business in the tourist region of Cappadocia in central Turkey, said the cost of glass bottles has tripled in recent months, while other unexpected cost increases have occurred. made it difficult for him to price new batches of wine.

I can’t predict what my expenses will be, which means I can’t reflect changes in my prices, Bektas said.

Rather than exports or tourism, the fate of Turkish manufacturers may be determined by those who can modernize and best adapt to post-pandemic trends, said Volkan Kilic, founder of Kuantum Research, an analytical firm of market and consultancy based in Istanbul.

Among the Turkish sectors that have skyrocketed in 2021, according to Kilic, were healthcare, finance, shipping, information technology, marketing and food delivery.

During the pandemic, we’ve seen a lot of businesses shut down, but we’ve also seen a lot of new businesses open, Kilic said. We believe this is the start of a transition to digital markets.

In the meantime, Turkish citizens have gradually preserved their savings by converting them into assets other than lira, with 62.2% of Turkish bank deposits held in foreign currencies as of December 3, the highest since 2001.

