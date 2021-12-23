Jan.6 committee asks GOP rep Jim Jordan for information on communications with Trump





WASHINGTON The House committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is asking Ohio Representative Jim Jordan for information about his communications with President Donald Trump on the day of the attack.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Sent Jordan, a vocal Trump ally, a letter Wednesday saying the panel believes Jordan spoke “had at least one and possibly multiple communications with the President Trump on January 6 “.

“We would like to discuss each of these communications with you in detail,” said Thompson.

Jordan’s office did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment. During an appearance on Fox News Wednesday night, Jordan said, “I was going to see the letter again.”

“This is not what the American people are concerned about,” Jordan added.

Thompson said public reports suggest that “you may also have information on meetings with White House officials and the then president in November and December 2020, and in early January 2021, on strategies to cancel the 2020 election results “.

Thompson also said the panel wanted to ask Jordan about his involvement in discussions regarding the possibility of a presidential pardon for those involved in any aspect of the Jan.6 attack or planning.

Jordan, who was a Republican ally of Trump when he was in power, was one of 147 lawmakers who participated in the ultimate effort to derail Joe Bidens’ legitimate victory by raising objections to the Electoral College’s results.

The committee requested information from Representative Scott Perry, R-Pa., In a similar letter on Monday, saying the bipartisan panel had evidence linking it to the events surrounding the attack on Capitol Hill.

Perry announced Tuesday that he would not comply with the committee.

“I have great respect for our Constitution, the rule of law and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate and is not duly constituted under the rules of the United States House of Representatives,” he said. he stated in a series of tweets. .

Separately, Jordan’s office confirmed last week that he was one of the lawmakers whose texts to Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, were released by the committee.

The January 6 committee released numerous documents, including text messages, provided by Meadows. The committee revealed several text messages to Meadows sent by GOP lawmakers, whom it did not name.

Leigh Ann Caldwell contributed.

