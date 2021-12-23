Downing Street Christmas party: London police refer guard dog to deal with allegations





“We can confirm that on Friday, December 17, we received a referral from the Metropolitan Police Department of a complaint about an alleged Downing Street party in December 2020. We are evaluating it to determine what further action, if any, is required. might be needed. from us, “the IOPC spokesperson said in a statement. Baroness Jones de Moulsecoomb, a member of the UK’s Green Party, wrote a letter of complaint to the IOPC over the involvement of the Metropolitan Police in the Christmas party allegedly held at number 10 Downing Street on December 18 2020. Baroness Jones shared the letter on her verified Twitter account. “Due to the heavy police presence at 10 Downing Street, including its role in controlling all access to and from Downing Street, I think the answer is that the police are assisting and encouraging a criminal offense, or deliberately fails to enforce the law in favor of government politicians and their staff, ”the letter said. Baroness Jones also criticized Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick’s refusal to investigate the allegations after the Christmas party was reported. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has come under enormous pressure since allegations of numerous social gatherings held in Downing Street – with the rest of the country under Covid-19 restrictions – emerged earlier this month. Johnson has repeatedly said that to his knowledge no rules have been broken. Downing Street declined to comment on the allegations while they are under investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/22/uk/london-police-downing-street-christmas-party-intl-gbr/index.html

