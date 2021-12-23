War on Christmas: Donald Trump says he won; Joe Biden does not fight





Is there a war on Christmas? Depends on who you ask.

A recent Fairleigh Dickinson University poll found that 71% of people who say they voted for former President Donald Trump in 2020 believe there has been a concerted effort to remove Christ from Christmas, while only 14 % of those who say they voted for President Joe Biden agreed.

Overall, 37% of Americans believe there is an effort to remove religious elements from Christmas, but that number is increasing, up from 29% in 2013. The increase is due to an increase among Republicans, according to poll data, and it was pushed by Trump.

Trump has made that claim a centerpiece in his presidential campaigns and in speeches he gave at rallies, the administration of Fairleigh Dickinson and politics professor Dan Cassino said in a statement. His adherence to the war on Christmas narrative made him an article of faith for his followers.

Trump claimed during the election campaign and in office that people were not using Merry Christmas because it was seen as politically incorrect. After Starbucks changed the design of its holiday mug in 2015, then-presidential candidate Trump suggested potentially boycotting Starbucks.

If I became president, if everyone was going to say Merry Christmas again, I can tell you, he said at the time.

The story that the Christmas holidays are under attack has also been a recurring theme on Fox News since Christmas 2004, according to left-wing media watch group Media Matters for America. This year, an arsonist burned the Fox News Christmas tree. Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy spoke about the incident during a recent White House press briefing.

We saw an arsonist burn a half a million dollar New York Christmas tree on the street, he said. Does the president think it’s good governance?

Fox News’s Peter Doocy discusses the Fox Christmas tree fire during today’s press conference.

“We saw an arsonist burn a half a million dollar Christmas tree in New York City on the street! Does the president think this is good governance?” pic.twitter.com/B3ZfBk65Mk

Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 13, 2021

More recently, Trump took credit for winning the war over Christmas, most notably in an interview to Newsmax last week with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee.

When I started campaigning I said you were going to say Merry Christmas again, and now people are saying it, Trump said.

While people who are evangelical or born again Christians are more likely to believe that there is a war on Christmas than those who are not, the survey found that the best predictor of belief in a war in Christmas was not the faith, but the voters’ preference.

The Christmas war is a central example of the division of our culture, Cassino said. Republicans and Democrats live in different worlds, seeing different threats, so it’s no surprise that they struggle to agree on just about anything.

Biden, meanwhile, doesn’t appear to be discussing a perceived war over Christmas. However, he didn’t hesitate to use the phrase Merry Christmas this month, and at the DNC holiday party he covered all of his bases.

Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, God bless you all, Biden said.

Christmas is celebrated by 90% of Americans, according to a 2017 Pew poll, although not everyone celebrates it as a religious holiday. The poll found that a majority of 55% celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday while 33% celebrate it more as a cultural holiday and 8% do not.

