Adaro enters the world’s largest industrial zone of Jokowi, checks the movement of stocks





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Actions PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO) hasn’t budged much amid the company’s plan to develop a rupee 10.4 trillion aluminum smelter in Indonesia’s Green Industrial Zone, President Joko Widodo’s flagship project. ADRO shares were flat at Rp 2,150 or the same level as yesterday Thursday (12/23/2021) at 10:28 am WIB. Throughout this morning, ADRO shares have traded in the range of Rp 2,120 to Rp 2,180. Its market cap reached 68.77 trillion rupees with a PER valuation of 8.56 times. Throughout 2021, ADRO shares rose 49.65%. Green industrial park where the green industrial zone is President Joko Widodo’s flagship project in North Kalimantan, in the form of an industrial zone that operates by applying clean technology and production with an investment potential of IDR 1,848 billion . The industrial zone project owned by PT Kalimantan Industrial Park Indonesia (KIPI) and PT Kawasan Industri Kalimantan Indonesia (KIKI) would be the largest industrial zone in the world, with an area of ​​30,000 hectares. PT Adaro Energy Tbk (ADRO) through PT Adaro Aluminum Indonesia, has pledged to develop an aluminum smelter worth US $ 728 million or approximately Rs 10.41 trillion (estimated exchange rate of Rs 14,300 to a US dollar) in the Indonesian Green Industrial Zone. Management Adaro signed a declaration of intent to invest (Letter of Intent to Invest) for US $ 728 million to build an aluminum smelter in Indonesia’s Green Industrial Zone. The signature was carried out by the senior vice-president Adaro Ario Rachmat on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Tanah Kuning, Bulungan Regency, North Kalimantan, in the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo. The signing also took place in the presence of the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, the Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia, the Secretary of Cabinet Pramono Anung, President of the Indonesian Consortium Garibaldi Thohir, Governor of North Kalimantan Zainal Arifin Paliwang, and Regent of Bulungan.Syarwani. senior vice president Adaro Ario Rachmat said that, in line with Adaro’s commitment to transforming the business through a long-term green initiative, the company has invested in the construction of an aluminum smelter. “This project aims to support the industrial downstream program launched by the government. With this investment, we hope to help reduce aluminum imports, provide processes and added value to alumina and increase state tax revenues, ”he said in a statement on Thursday. (12/23/2021). ). Watch the selected videos below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://market.bisnis.com/read/20211223/192/1480934/adaro-masuk-ke-kawasan-industri-terbesar-di-dunia-andalan-jokowi-cek-gerak-sahamnya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos