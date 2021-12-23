Covid returns to China, Xi Jinping “locks” 13 million citizens





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –China is hit by a new wave of Covid-19 infections. This time, the wave of coronavirus cases occurred in the Xi’an urban area, located in the central region of the country. Xi’an itself reported 52 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, 12/22/2021. The addition brings the total number of cases found in the wave of infections that began on December 9 to 143. The large number of infections in this outbreak prompted local authorities to decide to proceed with a strict lockdown. Thursday 23/12/2021, the 13 million inhabitants of the city were asked to stay at home and not to leave the city, except special authorization. “All households can only send one member of the household every two days to buy basic necessities,” the city government said in a statement posted on the official Weibo social media account. This lockdown has forced the majority of modes of transport entering and leaving Xian City to close for the time being. Flights to the city have also been reduced in frequency by up to 85%. In addition, famous Xi’an tourist attractions such as the Terracotta Army Museum and the Mausoleum of China’s First Emperor are also closed until further notice. China has pushed the increase in new cases to a very low level since the middle of last year thanks to what is known as the zero-Covid strategy. The country where Covid-19 was first detected will put in place a strict lockdown if there are any cases of Covid infection. This method will always be used even if the authorities find only one case. Dongxing City on Tuesday ordered its 200,000 residents to isolate themselves at their homes. The move was taken after an infection was detected in the city in southern China. To date, citing data Our world in data, China has recorded 101,000 cases of Covid-19 since the virus first appeared in the city of Wuhan. Of that number, 4,636 infections resulted in death. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps)



