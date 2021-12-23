Jokowi says Gotong Royong is key to Indonesia’s success in pandemic control





President Joko Widodo believed that Indonesia’s success in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic was the result of the mutual cooperation of all parties. According to the president, gotong royong culture is one of Indonesia’s strengths that other countries in the world do not have. This statement was made by Jokowi this afternoon, Wednesday 12/22/2021, during the celebration of the 7th anniversary of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), in Jakarta. Jokowi said the decline in the spread of Covid-19 infection cases across the country was not the success of one, two or three people, nor the success of the president. But, thanks to the cooperation of all elements of the nation from the highest level to the health workers who are dispersed in various health facilities. It is not the work of one, two, three people, it is mutual cooperation, everyone is working. You can’t work if somebody claims it’s the president’s success, no it can’t be like that. “Because I feel that everything is working and other countries don’t have it, gotong royong doesn’t,” he said. The head of state said there were thousands of puskesmas serving the community during the Covid-19 pandemic. While in other countries, health services are only available in hospitals. On this occasion, the President expressed his gratitude for obtaining 263 million doses of vaccine injected into the community, thanks to the hard work of the various parties. Based on data held by Jokowi, approximately 73 percent of the population had received one dose of the vaccine and 51 percent of the total target population had received the second dose. Then, the President appreciated the achievement of a million doses of vaccine for children aged 6 to 11 years in a few days of implementation. We took 73 percent of the first dose, 51 percent of the second dose, and the kids who had injected for 6 to 11 years hit the million mark, even if it’s only been a few days. It’s impossible to work alone, everything including the PSI is the same, we have seen the vaccines, all of them, he continued. In addition, the president explained that the government’s efforts to build infrastructure are one of the foundations of Indonesia’s economic growth. Indonesia cannot compete with other countries without this base. We want to increase our economic growth, we want to prepare our country’s competitiveness, and above all to open up the widest possible employment opportunities. If the foundation isn’t built, don’t dream of going anywhere, the president said. (Rid / tin / rst)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suarasurabaya.net/kelanakota/2021/jokowi-tegaskan-gotong-royong-kunci-keberhasilan-indonesia-mengendalikan-pandemi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos