PM Says KP LG Elections Testament to “Successful Democracies”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local elections the start of a modern, decentralized system of local government that exists in “prosperous democracies”.

The Prime Minister used his official Twitter account to say that “amid the noise around KP LG [elections] no one realizes that these elections mark the beginning of a modern, decentralized LG system such as exists in successful democracies. “

“The directly elected Nazis Tehsil will improve governance and create future leaders,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran further said that this was the first time in Pakistan’s 74-year history that the country had an “empowered LG system”.

Prime Minister Imran admitted on Tuesday that the PTI made “mistakes” in the first phase of the KP local elections and blamed a “poor selection of candidates”, a day after his party lost several seats in the province.

Prime Minister took to his official Twitter account to admit his party had “paid the price” for its mistakes and wrote that he would “personally” oversee the election strategy of the PTI LG in the second phase of local KP polls as well as those held across the country.

Read: The PM behind a ‘fabricated story’ against Shehbaz: Marriyum

His tweet came in the wake of the heavy blow to the ruling PTI as the JUI-F marched to victory with its candidate occupying the central post of mayor of Peshawar in the first phase of local elections held at the KP since. merging of tribal groups. districts.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Imran should leave the poor alone and return home to save what little respect he has left after the PTI defeat.

“No leader will want to apply for an election ticket from the PTI after the party’s recent embarrassing defeat in the KP.”

She said it was the first government in the country to lose election after election, adding that even the party’s own lawmakers criticized the government on talk shows.

Report on the defeat of the PTI

A report was prepared on the defeat of the PTI in the local elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, while Prime Minister Imran summoned KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

A report was prepared on the directives of Chief Minister Mehmood Khan on the reasons for the defeat of the PTI.

He revealed that the main reason for the PTI’s defeat, besides inflation, was due to major internal differences within the party, with some members of the assembly not supporting the PTI candidates.

According to PTI sources, CM Mehmood consults with provincial ministers before submitting the report to the Prime Minister.

Sources added that action had been taken against two members of the National Assembly and four members of the Provincial Assembly for supporting opposition candidates.

The CM must inform Prime Minister Imran of the results of the local elections and inform him of the distribution of tickets.

PM Imran will provide guidelines for the next phase of the strategy.

