



Our country demands leadership. Mr. Johnson, you are not a leader. Helen Morgan of the victorious Liberal Democrats made the statement following an astonishment victory and defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party in North Shropshire by-election held on December 16. A Conservative Party majority of about 23,000 in the 2019 general election grew into a Liberal Democrat majority of nearly 6,000. The Conservatives had held the seat for about 200 years. The Conservatives keep Parliament with a large majority. Nonetheless, the flamboyant Johnson is now in trouble with his tenure as prime minister in question. A by-election fills a seat in the Communal room between ordinary general elections. In the case, incumbent Conservative MP Owen Patterson resigned following revelations he was engaging in banned lobbying. The Tory candidate for the seat appeared to be in a strong position until controversies over Johnson and the government erupted. In particular, the public is extremely upset by the growing reports of rule violations, including partying by government officials in violation of their own COVID-19 rules. A broader shift is underway in British politics. In the local and regional elections in May, the Conservative Party emerged victorious. Some media and political analysts have focused on this, but in reality the results are complex, with other parties making gains. the Scottish National Party increased its regional representation, while the The labor party maintained control in the Assembly of Wales. In England, the Conservatives increased their representation, but the Green Party and the Liberal Democrats also advanced. Liberal Democrats emphasize local government and service. In the 19th century, Gilbert and Sullivan’s Victorian musical team could claim that every baby was born a little liberal or a little conservative. In the 20th century, the working class won the vote, the unions became political powers, and the Labor Party replaced the Liberals. Through it all, the dominance of both parties remained. The last quarter of the 20e century has seen the rise of Scottish and Welsh nationalist parties, the rebirth of liberals and continued growth in support for successor Liberal Democrats. Unique themed parties have also sprung up. The Brexit and Green parties focus respectively on leaving the European Union and promoting environmental concerns. British politics today has several parties. Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May succeeded David Cameron in 2016 after the surprise defeat of his referendum to stay in the European Union. She diligently negotiated complex withdrawal agreements with the Eurocrats in Brussels, only to face three rejections in Parliament. Good Citizen May was replaced by Brazen Boris Johnson in July 2019. In December, the Conservatives won a large majority in the House of Commons in a general election. Johnson immediately pushed Brexit legislation through Parliament while deferring details. The cost includes a new dispute with EU member Ireland over Northern Ireland. Prof. John Curtice of the University of Strathclyde in Scotland, an influential and insightful analyst, has argued with insight about the recent elections that national government policies are indeed important to voters. Specifically, support for Brexit among the working class and other traditionally Labor Party voters led a large portion of them to vote for the Conservative Party. However, this referendum vote was near. Today Labor has risen significantly to nine points ahead of the Tories. A majority of poll respondents say Johnson should resign. Today as in the past, Great Britain combines intense politics and stability. Decades ago Professor Samuel Beer of Harvard University provided a brilliant and enduring analysis of British political change within the framework of stability. Learn more: Samuel H. Beer, British Politics in the Collectivist Era Arthur I. Cyr is the author of After the Cold War (NYU Press and Palgrave / Macmillan). Contact [email protected]

