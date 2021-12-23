Donald Trump calls Xi Jinping a killer who destroyed the world, here’s China’s response





Source: Yahoo News | Editor: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie KONTAN.CO.ID –BEIJING. The Chinese government has finally responded after former US President Donald Trump said China is destroying the world with COVID-19 and Xi Jinping is a killer. To throw Yahoo News, Trump said in a recent interview with Fox News that Xi Jinping was a “killer” who “destroyed the world” after sharply criticizing China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. He’s a killer. But I have a great relationship with him, ”Trump told Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. Trump says China has become an economic and military threat. Also read: US Adds Chinese Company to List of Export and Investment Restrictions Trump also claimed that US President Joe Biden was afraid of Xi and had not pressured authorities to find out the origin of the pandemic. Trump has previously accused the Chinese government of creating COVID-19 in a lab before releasing it to the world. “They literally destroyed the whole world,” he said. Despite Trump’s claims, he told Fox News that the United States should not boycott the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing so that America’s position is not bad. Also read: China admits not worrying about Olympic diplomatic boycott, some experts suspect “I watched Jimmy Carter do it, and it was terrible,” Trump said of the US boycott of the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics. Disadvantages of athletes. There are much more powerful things that we can do, much more powerful things. Boycott is not a strong thing. It almost makes us look, I don’t know, like sore losers.





Number: Yahoo News

Publisher: Barratut Taqiyyah Rafie

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://internasional.kontan.co.id/news/donald-trump-sebut-xi-jinping-pembunuh-yang-menghancurkan-dunia-begini-respon-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

