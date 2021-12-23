Reviewing the mass vaccination in Banten, the national police chief underlines the goal of 70 …

Tribratanews.polri.go.id – Serang. Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Transport, Budi Karya Sumadi and National Police Chief, Police General Drs. Listyo Sigit Prabowo, M.Sc., inspects mass immunization acceleration activities at KP3B Aspiration Building Banten, Wednesday (12/22/2021).

This activity was held simultaneously in the Province of Banten, as part of the acceleration of the acceleration of vaccination in order to achieve municipal immunity against Covid-19. The vaccine target for this activity is 22,000 doses.

On this occasion, the national police chief stressed that outside the province of Banten, the acceleration of vaccination will continue to be carried out in all regions of Indonesia, in order to reach the target of 70 percent expected by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), by the end of the year.

“This mass vaccination is carried out in Banten province in order to achieve the vaccination target as indicated by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi)”, explained the head of the national police.

In addition to investigating the main mass vaccination site, the former police chief in Banten also took the time to virtually greet activities at other locations.

In his briefing, the national police chief stressed that it was necessary to continue to maximize the time available to reach the vaccination target of 70 percent. He also advised all parties to pick up the ball or take an active role with people who do not wish to be vaccinated.

“Please be sure and pursue the target, Mr. President, to maximize 70 percent achievement while there is still time.” Make sure Serang can reach 70 percent by the end of the year. Do you think you can afford it or not, “the national police chief asked, welcoming the vaccination activity in the Serang police jurisdiction.

“The generals are ready to do as much as possible,” replied the Serang police representative.

More deeply, in order to achieve optimal results, said the national police chief, there must be synergy and cooperation between all parties, namely TNI-Polri, regional government, volunteers, chiefs communities, religious leaders, students and other parts of society. .

“Of course, Mayor, Regent, Dandim, Danrem to always be in synergy on the ground because there is a need for cohesion concerning the acceleration and the preparation of the vaccinators. If everything is done together, of course the objective of achievement is more maximum. Thank you and I hope the achievement can be 70 percent Next week we will monitor again, “said the former head of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the police.

According to the national police chief, by speeding up the vaccination and reaching the 70% target, it will affect Indonesia’s economic growth. In the future, national and international events will be organized.

“Indonesia has been able to prove that it can curb the growth rate of Covid-19 and organize several national and international events in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic taking into account safety and health factors. This positive trend must be maintained. Thus, economic growth in Indonesia will continue to improve in the future, ”the police chief said.

During the mass vaccination review, the Head of the National Police and the Minister also took the time to directly greet those present to be vaccinated. They explained that injecting a vaccine is safe and can provide immunity against the corona virus.

As for the points which organized 72 mass vaccinations in 6 jurisdictions of the Banten Police, namely the Serang Town Police, Serang Police, Cilegon Police, Lebak Police, Pandeglang Police and the Tangerang police.

A total of 22,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine are being prepared to immunize 20,000 general public, 1,000 students, 500 educators and 500 elderly people. The total number of vaccinators deployed was 190 people, a combination of the health office, police, TNI and volunteers.

