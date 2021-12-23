India tally climbs to 236, PM Narendra Modi to chair meeting today





Here are the latest updates on the new variant of the coronavirus: India has reported 236 cases of Omicron variant of the coronavirus until Thursday, the health ministry said. Maharashtra has the highest number of cases (65), followed by Delhi (64), Telangana (24), Rajasthan (21), Karnataka (19), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (19). Three cases have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh have each reported two cases. The virus has also been detected in Chandigarh, West Bengal, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a meeting today to examine the coronavirus situation in India, ANI reported. The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday advised states and Union territories to take district-level containment measures as cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus increase. Following the recommendations, municipal bodies in Mumbai and Delhi have banned gatherings for New Year’s celebrations. During this time, Karnataka the government on Wednesday asked the health authorities to find and quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of people infected with Covid-19, Indian express reported. The Punjabi government on Wednesday asked its employees to bring vaccination certificates to be able to receive their salary, the Hindustan times reported. The state finance department has issued an order to administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, directing them to notify their employees to register their vaccination certificate number for both injections on its human resources portal. in line. The government of Karnataka will send all samples taken from Covid-19 patients with a cycle cut-off value below 25 to genome sequencing to search for the Omicron variant coronavirus, The minute of the news reported. The cycle cut-off is the viral load in a patient infected with the coronavirus. A low value means that it took fewer test cycles to detect the virus in the blood, which in turn means that there was a large amount of virus in the sample. As many as 80 medics called on the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday to cancel the jallikattu sport, which will take place during Pongal in January, due to concerns over the Omicron variant, PTI reported. People for Ethical Treatment of Animals made a similar request to the government, saying the rally for the sport could cause the virus to spread widely. India has registered 7,495 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health and Family Welfare said. Up to 6,960 patients have recovered from the virus, the recovery rate is 98.40%. Currently, there are 78,291 active cases. The United States on Wednesday approved the use of Pfizers’ anti-Covid pill, Paxlovid, for high-risk patients aged 12 and older to fight the increase in coronavirus cases in the country. Data from clinical trials on the pill have shown that it reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 88% in people at high risk. The World Health Organization on Wednesday supported booster injections of the coronavirus vaccine across the world only if its need was justified by evidence and it was given as a priority to the population with co-morbidities and to workers in health. The statement came as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has spread to 106 countries. the UK More than 1 lakh of cases were reported on Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic hit the world in January 2020, Reuters reported. The fast-spreading Omicron variant has increased the number of cases by 59% since last week, with the country registering 1.06 lakh cases in the past 24 hours. China ordered on Wednesday strict confinement for his city of Xian, which has a population of 13 million, has reported 52 new cases of the coronavirus, AFP reported. It allowed only one member of a household to go out every other day to buy essentials.

