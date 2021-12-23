Imran Khan’s misogynistic remarks target Afghan women





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was trolled around the world for his misogynistic remarks targeting Afghan women during the recent conference of members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Al Arabiya Post reported that Western government observers who attended the meeting could not have missed Imran Khan’s remark that “not educating girls is part of Afghan culture.” The outlet also reported that the Pakistani prime minister has been trolled at home and abroad, especially by the Afghans on whose behalf he claims to speak. It is likely that some of the foreign ministers of Islamic nations who represent more enlightened and advanced societies would have found his remark unacceptable. In particular, Pakistan wanted the world community to lift the Afghans out of the misery and the “humanitarian catastrophe” which have precipitated themselves since the Taliban’s return to power. According to Human Rights Watch, 2021 was the worst year for Afghan women, as the Taliban, after taking control of Afghanistan, denied access to their rights. Human Rights Watch called 2021 an unhappy year for women “mainly because of Afghanistan,” Tolo News reported. Human Rights Watch associate director of women’s rights, Heather Barr, said on Tuesday that the “Taliban” had reduced Afghan women’s access to their rights. In a move that may further tarnish the Taliban’s image on the international stage, the group has banned the use of photos of women on storefronts in the city of Kabul. Kabul Municipality spokesman Nematullah Barakzai said the government had ordered municipality officials to remove all photos of women from signs in shops and business centers in Kabul, Tolo News reported. . “Based on the government’s decision, photos that go against Islamic regulations will be collected or removed from billboards,” Barakzai said. The Islamic Emirate has been criticized inside and outside Afghanistan for placing restrictions on women.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/imran-khans-misogynist-remarks-targets-afghan-women/articleshow/88446263.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos