PM Imran criticizes KP CM for ‘bad’ selection of candidates – Pakistan





Receives report on defeat of PTI in his stronghold Likely to sensitize Punjab leaders to selection Lawmaker says villagers do not want to receive ticket PTIFawad hopes better candidates for next phase of LG polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received a brief report on the defeat in power of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insafs (PTI) in recent local polls in his stronghold, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, indicating poor selection of candidates based on favoritism .

During his visit to Lahore on Thursday (today), the Prime Minister will sensitize party leaders in the Punjab to select the best possible candidates and to prepare well for the local elections, which are expected to be held in the province in March or April. next year.

Mr Khan is likely to chair the PTI central committee meeting on Friday or Saturday in which the root cause of his defeat in KP province where the party has ruled for nearly a decade will be determined.

A source in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) told Dawn that the performance report was presented by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, who was also toasted by Mr Khan for failing to put forward deserving candidates and poll winners.

A day after blaming the poor selection of candidates for the PTI’s defeat in KP polls, the prime minister said amid all the noise about the election result, no one appreciated the fact that the government had licensed the LG system for the first time in Pakistan’s 74-year history. . Local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marked the start of a modern, decentralized system of local government such as exists in successful democracies, the prime minister tweeted on Wednesday. The directly elected Nazis Tehsil will improve governance and create a future leader. The first time in our 74 year history we have a powerful LG system, he wrote.

However, PTI MP Noor Alam Khan, who returned to the National Assembly in 2013 and 2018 from Peshawar, told a TV show that the poor selection of candidates could not be blamed for the defeat of the ruling parties in the KP.

The MNA said that residents of the villages did not even want to receive PTI tickets due to the poor performance of the government. We visited rural areas but failed to convince people to challenge the PTI ticket polls, he said, adding that rising prices and unemployment were the main factors behind it.

The government could not be run by Twitter and social media accounts alone, the PTI lawmaker said, adding that he had highlighted the problems facing the population without any positive results. He said he had to prove his innocence before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a case of assets beyond his means after raising the issues grassroots face.

He believed that the outcome of the second phase of the KP polls wouldn’t be any different if the real issues weren’t resolved within two weeks. However, he denied that he and other like-minded MPs would support a no-confidence motion against the PM.

When contacted, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the PTI had failed to secure the top spots in LG polls, but had secured majority seats at the council level. village.

This shows that the PTI chart has not gone down, he said.

He said the ruling party had learned a lesson from the first phase of the LG polls in the KP and would present better candidates in the second phase. [ of polls scheduled to be held in KP from Jan 16].

According to the provisional results of 39 of the 63 tehsils declared by the Pakistan Election Commission on Monday, the JUI-F not only won 15 mayor / president seats, but also fought a fierce battle in many other tehsils where its candidates have competed. presented as candidates. -at the top.

In the provincial capital, the JUI-F surprised the PTI with a definitive advance in the competition for the mayor of the city of Peshawar. JUI-F candidate Haji Zubair Ali obtained 62,388 votes against 50,659 votes obtained by PTI Rizwan Bangash.

Of the six remaining seats as president of the tehsil of Peshawar, the JUI-F managed to win four while the PTI could obtain a seat of president of the tehsil.

Fawad had previously called the JUI-F the victory of an extremist political and religious party and called it unhappy and harmful to the country.

Agriculture

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan chaired a separate meeting on Kharif crops, which was attended by all provincial agriculture ministers via video link.

The Prime Minister asked the authorities concerned to make all possible efforts to improve the area and yield of all crops in order to ensure food security in the country. He said the government was focusing on introducing better agricultural techniques and investing in research to produce better quality inputs like seeds and fertilizers.

Mr. Khan was told that a growing trend is being seen in the yield per acre of all major crops due to the government’s pro-agriculture policies.

STZA: At a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Prime Minister Khan said: Technology must be harnessed not only to earn foreign exchange, but to recover from the deficit of the current account.

He called for measures to ensure the ease of doing business in order to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in information technology.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was informed that an investment of 520 million rupees had been made in various projects in the special technology zones of Islamabad Technopolis, Karachi and Lahore within the framework of the STZA.

Links with Norway

The Prime Minister during his meeting with Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas said Pakistan and Norway have excellent relations and stressed that Norwegians of Pakistani origin form a strong bridge between the two countries. He said there was potential for increased collaboration in political, economic and other areas of mutual interest.

Referring to Norwegian telecommunications company Telenor, Khan said economic relations between Pakistan and Norway were developing.

Addressing his greetings on behalf of Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, whose party won the parliamentary elections in September, the Ambassador also congratulated Prime Minister Khan on the successful holding of the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OCI-CFM).

Prime Minister Khan also invited the Norwegian Prime Minister to pay a visit to Pakistan as soon as possible.

Posted in Dawn, le 23 December 2021

Posted in Dawn, le 23 December 2021

