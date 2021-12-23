Politics
Turks wary of Erdogan dollars despite tough sell
Hours after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new program that promised to protect savers from the volatility of the Turkish lira’s value, state-owned Halkbank began urging customers to trust the national currency. .
In an ad skillfully performed to catchy Ottoman-inspired music, a well-known TV actor accompanies a young friend through a museum exhibit and tells him that just like the Turkish flag, the Turkish language and parliament represent pride. of the country, “the Turkish lira is our power”.
Erdogan hopes the message – combined with an attractive new investment proposal – will persuade millions of Turks to turn their backs on dollars and gold and put their savings into lire. The currency, which had lost 50% against the dollar before its announcement, had its strongest trading day in decades in the wake of the news, although it came with the help of intervention by several. billion dollars from the country’s central bank.
On the streets of Ankara, the country’s capital, Turks were unsure of the two new state-backed financial products, the government’s latest plan to bolster their shabby currency.
The first proposes to protect the lira savings by indexing it to the exchange rate, the Treasury compensating savers if the fall in the lira exceeds the interest rate offered on their account. A second initiative, supported by the central bank, offers similar incentives to savers wishing to convert their foreign currency savings into lira.
Melek, a housewife who is a longtime supporter of Erdogan’s ruling AKP party, said she would stay away. “It’s too complicated for me, I wouldn’t consider it,” said the 60-year-old, who prefers to keep her gold savings at home instead.
With the programs due to be rolled out in a few days, analysts are wondering not only about the scale of participation but also about the impact on inflation and on public finances.
“These are not typical measures you would see in other countries to stabilize the currency,” said Maxim Rybnikov, director of sovereign ratings at the S&P rating agency. “For the government and the central bank as the counterparties financing the program, depending on the evolution of the foreign exchange market, the cost could be quite significant.”
The plans aim to tackle a long-standing problem. For decades, households have been reluctant to save in lire due to high inflation and volatile currency. Turkish banks allow savers to open accounts in dollars, euros or precious metals. Billions of dollars of gold are also being kept “under the pillow” in people’s homes, according to government officials.
The trend towards dollarization, as economists call it, has been exacerbated during periods of pound volatility.
Foreign currency holdings have reached a record share of over 60% of total deposits in the banking system in recent weeks after Erdogan, a longtime opponent of high interest rates, ordered the central bank to repeatedly reduce the cost of borrowing despite soaring inflation.
Government officials are optimistic about the product’s appeal, in particular, to those who currently hold money in lire, arguing that there is little downside risk for savers. “Anyone who is already in Turkish Lira deposits will convert to this,” said a person familiar with how the program works. “It might take a little while. . . but the Turks adapt really very quickly to the new instruments.
But with deposit rates below the current inflation rate, Emre Akcakmak, managing director of Greenwest Consultancy in Dubai, warned that “unless the pound depreciates even more than the rate of inflation, savers will lose out. relative to inflation “.
Some Turks may also be reluctant to commit to a minimum three-month deadline which penalizes those who withdraw their money too early. Data from the country’s banking regulator shows that 35% of the 1.1 trillion lira of local currency deposits held by individuals in Turkish banks in October were in accounts with maturities of one month or less.
With inflation expected to exceed 30 percent in the coming months, US investment bank Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, argued that any household with access to loans at rates close to the key US rate. 14 percent central bank “still has the incentive to borrow to buy real assets or currencies.” This would continue a recent trend that has seen Turks take advantage of cheap credit to accumulate other assets, including homes, cars and cryptocurrencies.
For now, the Turks are still taking stock of the new offer.
Mehmet, a tailor, saw the benefits of the program because the exchange rate was so volatile that it was “not clear what the dollar rate will be” overnight.
A branch manager of a commercial bank in Ankara said she received an influx of calls from customers regarding the new products,
The bank manager, who asked not to be named, said there was a sense of “relief” among some of her clients that the currency’s free fall had been halted, although she said that many still did not know whether to entrust their money to New Products. She said: “I think it will take a few days for clients to decide.”
A Turkish analyst at a foreign financial institution, who requested anonymity, said the fundamental reason citizens continued to prefer foreign currencies was that they did not trust the government’s economic policies. “Why hold Erdogan dollars when you can hold real dollars?” “
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/f6c3f33f-356c-47b8-8156-5fe07ffe6237
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]