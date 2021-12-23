As India’s Omicron tally rises, Prime Minister Modi to chair key meeting to assess readiness today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: GDP India) New Delhi: As Omicron’s Indian tally continues to rise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to hold a review meeting today. According to reports citing sources, he will take stock of the pandemic situation across the country. More than 40 cases of Omicron were reported on Tuesday as several states and cities reported a higher volume of COVID-19 cases. In recent days, several states have stepped up surveillance to trace, track and quarantine contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals and Delhi has started genome sequencing of samples from all those infected. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday banned Christmas and New Years gatherings. On Wednesday evening, Omicron’s Indian count passed the 250 mark. As the daily count of COVID-19 and the number of active cases in India continue to decline, experts predict that a third wave will occur early next year, in February. Earlier this week, the Center called on states and Union territories to activate “war rooms” and continue to analyze trends. States and TUs have also been urged to ensure proper data analysis and to take strict and prompt containment measures at the local and district level. In a letter to Union States and Territories, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted that the Omicron variant was at least three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. He had advised states to implement strategic interventions for containment such as imposing a nighttime curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, reducing the number of weddings and funerals in addition to increasing testing and monitoring. Delhi currently leads the rankings, with more than 50 Omicron cases reported in the nation’s capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also expected to hold a review meeting today to assess the readiness and management of the new variant. The nation’s capital has already converted five hospitals into dedicated Omicron treatment centers.

