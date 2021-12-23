President Jokowi: Really, Seriously – National Health JPNN.com

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). Photo: Ricardo / JPNN.com

jpnn.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo has said the Indonesian people have struggled to break the chain of the spread of Covid-19.

The man familiarly called Jokowi stressed that the successful management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia was the result of the mutual cooperation of all parties.

“It’s not the job of one, two, three people, it’s mutual cooperation, everyone is working. You can’t work if someone says, ‘Wow, he’s a successful president.’ . No, it can’t be like that. If you don’t have one, you haven’t gotong royong, “said the chairman at the 7th anniversary of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) in Jakarta on Wednesday (December 22nd). .

The president said that Indonesia has gotong royong culture that other countries do not.

Culture is what turns people from the highest level to health workers in puskesmas.

In addition, Indonesia has thousands of health centers ready to serve the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Really desperately. If other countries only have hospitals, we have 10,000 health centers all over the country,” he added.

Former DKI Governor Jakarta also shared Indonesia’s achievements in immunization which reached 263 million doses. The president said this could be achieved through the hard work of various parties.