Turkey issues emergency use authorization for its domestically produced vaccine.





Turkey granted emergency use approval for a nationally developed Covid vaccine on Wednesday, adding a third inoculation option for its citizens, as the Omicron variant increasingly fuels epidemics in Europe and beyond . Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the vaccine, called Turkovac, should be ready for widespread use by the end of December. It joins the two vaccines already administered in Turkey: the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has shown initial success in stopping Omicron infections in people who have received boosters, and the CoronaVac vaccine produced by the Chinese company Sinovac. Turkish officials said they hoped the vaccine Turkey developed could both bolster the country’s vaccination campaign in the country and be exported. We are not a country stingy with drugs or vaccines, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised address on Wednesday. We will be happy to share our vaccine with the world.

Phase III trials for Turkovac began in June and the government offered it as an option for a booster in vaccine development trials. Turkey is currently reporting around 19,000 cases of coronavirus per day and around 200 deaths from Covid. The country announced its first Omicron cases on December 11. About 82 percent of the country’s adult population is vaccinated with two doses of the Sinovac or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, according to official figures. While other European countries have recently imposed lockdowns and other restrictions as the spread of the virus has accelerated, Turkey has refused to do so. Instead, authorities are calling on people to wear masks, maintain social distancing and get vaccinated.

