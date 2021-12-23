Boris Johnson should ask him to come back





But what’s really important is the resignation of Brexit Minister David Frost from the cabinet. The reason Frost gave in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson was that he did not agree with the current direction of the Conservative Party. The most recent corona resolutions would have been the trigger. Johnson’s tax hikes and climate policy are also unlikely to match the ex-minister’s ideas.

Contrary to the first reports, I think it is not about Covid. It is about the failure of the British government to develop a post-Brexit strategy. Covid Passes are one of them.

When the pandemic broke, the EU’s first instinct was to create passports to allow people to cross borders. However, cross-border travel is sometimes even more restricted depending on the infection situation. The best jobs of the day Find the best jobs now and

be notified by e-mail. So why should the UK exactly copy this system when it is no longer in the EU? New foundations as an opportunity for the UK What Brexit mainly needs is an economic model for the post-Brexit period. If a country in Europe is capable of changing its economic model, it is the United Kingdom. Brexit Minister David Frost resigns There are many start-ups in business. But the UK would be wasting this capital if it did not detach itself from the EU regulatory system, which it has yet to do. The EU is not the master of the start-up sector. Herein lies the chance for a wise British government. The mid-century tech giants will be companies that don’t even exist yet. Unless they arise because they are overloaded, for example, with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, which the UK has fully adopted. Of all the post-Brexit visions I’ve heard, the high-tech entrepreneur’s version is the only one that has ever made sense to me. The idea of ​​a global Britain as a classic trading nation is nonsense. If the country is on the verge of trading gadgets, it should have stayed in the EU. Can Johnson still make a difference? Johnson put all of his energy into making Brexit happen, not making it work. I guess whoever manages to come up with a plan on how to deal with Brexit will get the grand prize for post-Brexit UK policy. Johnson put all of his energy into making Brexit happen, not making it work.

(Photo: Reuters)

Boris Johnson Liz Truss was appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs just three months ago. Nonetheless, in addition to her Auenamt, she also takes on Frost’s impossible task of bringing the deadlocked negotiations with the European Union (EU) on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol to a successful conclusion. The Conservative Truss has yet to deliver a cohesive view of the post-Brexit world, however. Frost is not a leader, but he was one of the few in government who understood that Brexit requires serious government effort. Can Johnson still turn the tide? The answer is that he can because he is still prime minister. But I don’t know if he will. I guess he will try to save himself by changing the exterior rather than the content. Maybe a new haircut? A diet? A slimmer version of Boris? It is even possible that the party falls into the trap. But voters won’t. Johnson should ask Frost to come back If Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister after the next election, it will be because Johnson had no plans beyond Brexit. It is the governments that lose the elections. The opposition rarely wins them because of their merits. The new leadership of the Labor Party is made up of experienced high-level candidates such as Keir Starmer himself, Yvette Cooper and David Lammy. But all three were also the campaign leaders for the second referendum. They won’t be the ones who come up with creative ideas on how Brexit can work. It is more likely that they will try to undo it. In a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Frost cited the reason for his resignation as he disagreed with the current direction of the Conservative Party. (Photo: imago Images / ZUMA Wire) David frost With a serious leader committed to a serious post-Brexit strategy, the Conservatives will at least be able to justify their re-election. These arguments cannot be advanced at the moment. So, if the pandemic disappears from our collective consciousness, Keir Starmer could prove to be a safe partner. If I were Johnson’s policy adviser, which I thankfully am not, I would tell him to focus his entire operation on one problem: making the post-Brexit economy work. And ask Frost to come back. The author is the director of www.eurointelligence.com Following: Liz Truss The new Margaret Thatcher should complete Brexit

