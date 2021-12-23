Biden says Trump entering 2024 race would increase his chances of racing again





WASHINGTON – Despite not even entering his first term in a year, US President Joe Biden has said a factor could help convince him to run again in 2024: a rematch against his rival 2020, Donald Trump.

“It would increase the chances of running,” Biden told ABC News Wednesday.

When asked if he would run for re-election, the 79-year-old Democrat replied that he would.

“But look,” he said. “I have great respect for fate. Fate has intervened in my life many times. If I am in the health that I am now, if I am in good health, then in fact I would be running again.

What if that meant once again facing former President Trump, 75, who launched a ruthless campaign against Biden last year?

Receive The Times of Israel’s daily edition via email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you accept the conditions

“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden said with a smile.

“Of course, why wouldn’t I run against Donald Trump if he was the candidate? “

U.S. President Joe Biden listens to a question from reporters after speaking on the November Jobs Report at the White House State Dining Room Friday, December 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci)

Trump continues to falsely claim that his 2020 loss to Biden was due to electoral fraud and that the election was “stolen” from him.

It was under this false premise that Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6 as Congress certified Biden’s presidential victory.

Although Biden’s second-in-command, Kamala Harris, was once considered his potential political successor, questions arise as to his political future as rumors circulated across Washington that the relationship between the president and the vice -President is not solid.

Kamala Harris bangs his fists with Joe Biden after being sworn in as the 49th U.S. Vice President on January 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. (JONATHAN ERNST / POOL / AFP)

Harris, 57, appears to be struggling to find her place in the White House, where she has been tasked with tackling particularly sensitive missions, like minority suffrage and migration issues.

Meanwhile, Trump has repeatedly hinted at another possible White House campaign, but has yet to announce his plans.

Are you serious. We appreciate this!

We were very happy that you read the articles from The X Times of Israel over the past month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide discerning readers like you with must-see coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we haven’t set up a paywall. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For as little as $ 6 per month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel ADVERTISING FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content reserved for members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to no longer see this

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/biden-says-trump-entering-2024-race-would-increase-chances-of-him-running-again/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos