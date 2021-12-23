Call of Distant Dreams Will Imran Khan Realize Them Or Perish Along The Way





Fakir Syed Aijazuddin

If beauty is superficial, integrity in politics is just as superficial. Scratch the golden surface of any Pakistani politician; exposed will be a lower layer of hypocrisy, melted down in guilt.

Take the founder of the Pakistani People’s Party. He promised the people “Roti, kapra aur makan”. His online descendants benefit from all of this, mainly abroad.

Take the founder of PML-N. His elders started their hardware business in Lahores Landa Bazar. When the PPP government nationalized Ittefaq’s family foundries in January 1972, his wife’s jewelry was found in the factory safe, where it had been stored.

Today, Sharif descendants display their extravagant trinkets at wedding ceremonies held in London, Islamabad and Lahore. They do so with a cheeky panache that even the Mukesh Ambanis might envy. Meanwhile, these hereditary politicians are treating their poor supporters like flies; they crush them for their sport. A waning generation will remember that fateful morning of January 1972, fifty years ago, when Mr. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s Nationalization and Economic Reforms Order (its proper acronym was NERO) issued a series of actions, disguised as reforms aimed at impoverishing the rich rather than enriching the poor.

Suddenly, private entrepreneurs who had built a series of basic industries and profitable businesses found themselves dispossessed overnight, with no relief or compensation. This first wave was followed by a tsunami that overwhelmed banks, life insurance services, educational institutions, agricultural processors, and more.

Over the past fifty years, many of them have been denationalized, notably the Ittefaq foundries. It was returned by General Ziaul Haq to the Sharifs, the deal being sealed with the anointing of the eldest son Nawaz Sharif as the future political patriarch of Punjab.

What happened to Mr. Bhuttos’ socialist dreams? They have degenerated into economic nightmares. The most significant failure of them is that of the Pakistani steelworks – a flagship of the Pakistan-Russian collaboration, now a stricken Titanic that refuses to sink.

Over a hundred industries and acquired companies have been stripped bare by generations of government-appointed administrators, chosen from sticky-fingered bureaucrats, retired military officers tempted to supplement their meager pensions and upstarts politically peripheral. Appointed to run these companies, they rather annihilated them.

One need only read the reports of the Public Accounts Commission and the Privatization Commission to assess the state of these failed experiments of Islamic socialism. The term “sick industries” applied to private sector companies that were on the verge of insolvency. Today there are more sick industries, businesses and businesses under government leadership than in the private sector.

Unlike the private sector which cannot afford to be inefficient or unprofitable, public sector units refuse to die. They limp like geriatric retirees, dependent on the allowance paid by the national chessboard.

The PTI government’s election manifesto promised to demand the looted wealth taken abroad by the bigwigs of the PML-N and the PPP. It was to be the silver bullet to Pakistan’s economic stagnation. Perhaps this is the reason why the current Prime Minister, shortly after taking the oath in August 2018, gave the NAB chairman a resounding endorsement, intended to resonate in the Sharifs apartments in London in Belgravia and the Zardari castle in Normandy, France.

Forty months later, this self-imposed Herculean task made the Prime Minister a Sisyphus. He continues to support the rock of recovery on the climb. He sees it coming back down, then repeats the same exercise with myopic zeal. The original Sisyphus had eternity to accomplish his task. The PM’s failure to overcome this distant ridge may well become the boulder that crushes its own Sisyphus.

A prime minister who learns on the job receives an expensive education, at public expense. It took Khan three years to get his private degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics (scoring a low third) from the University of Oxford. He has already spent so long studying politics and economics and exhibiting his philosophy in Islamabad. Will he be allowed to graduate (he hopes, with honors) in 2023?

Indian columnist Shobha D in his book Selective Memory (1998) says he doesn’t like women: he certainly doesn’t respect them. She met the once-debonair Khan over dinner, remembering: He had bags under his eyes and a huge chip on his shoulder. He continued as if he had a heavy burden to bear – Pakistan had to be saved at all costs. She added: It was the prime minister’s hopeful future speech, a mix of mullah’s speech and politics, casually addressing a distant location as if helping him focus on his own pearls. of wisdom.

How long does it take, you wonder, before those who are currently in love with him argue with him? Or him, with them?

Fakir Syed Aijazuddin is a well-known Pakistani writer and columnist. This column was published in Dawn Today.

