UK exceeds 100,000 daily Covid cases and Boris Johnson calls for “caution”





Update Wednesday 22 December 2021 –

18:31 The “Prime Minister” does not impose new restrictions on England, unlike more drastic measures already in place in Scotland and Wales Vaccination center in London. VICKIE FLORES EFE

Coronavirus last hour

last hour UK micron cripples garbage collection, mail delivery, musicals and museums Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked his compatriots for “caution” in the face of the Christmas holidays, as daily cases of Covid have for the first time exceeded the 100,000 mark (106,122). Even so, the “prime minister” decided do not impose new restrictions at this time in England by the dissemination of the micron variant, unlike the more drastic measures already in place in Scotland and Wales, which have decided to cancel the massive end-of-year celebrations in advance. “Given the uncertainty over micron severity, hospitalization rates and the impact of the third booster dose, we do not believe there is enough evidence to justify tougher measures at Christmas “Said Johnson, pressed by the” Partygate “scandal and by resistance to Covid restrictions in the hard wing of the Conservative Party. “People can go ahead with their plans to celebrate Christmas, but the situation is very fluctuating and that is why I ask for caution to protect yourself and your loved ones, and I recommend doing a Covid test before seeing elderly or vulnerable people “, added the” Prime Minister “, Who however, the right to take action has been reserved between December 27 and the end of the year. The last report submitted by your medical and scientific advisers, Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, seems to have reached the temporary conclusion that the micron variant, although very contagious, it is less severe and results in fewer hospitalizations than the Delta variant. Although UK Covid cases rose 35% in one week and topped 100,000 for the first time, hospitalizations only increased by 5%. Accumulated and confirmed micron cases exceed 60,000 and are responsible for 129 hospitalizations per micron, out of a total of 7,800 by Covid. The death toll was 172. In England, therefore, the so-called ‘Plan B’ will remain in effect during Christmas, with the imposition of the Covid passport in nightclubs and in football stadiums, and the compulsory mask in shops, cinemas and theaters. The increase in cases (1,400 per 100,000 inhabitants in London) has, however, resulted in a stoppage of economic activity due to a lack of personnel in sectors such as banking, transport or post. Wales Chief Minister Labor Mark Drakeford, for his part criticized Boris Johnson for having his hands tied by the “political paralysis” caused by his successive scandals. Drakeford decided to go further than Johnson despite the fact that his “nation” was the least affected of the British Isles. In time for christmas Wales to impose 30-person limit on indoor gatherings and 60 in the open. The major end-of-year celebrations have already been suspended, and the “rule of six” and social distancing will be reapplied in pubs and restaurants. In its political fight against the ‘first’ conservative, Labor Drakeford wanted to send a message of firmness to Covid (without, however, going to the extreme of the former prime minister). Tony blair, who has been practically alone these days recommend new containment). The Prime Minister of Scotland, Nicola SturgeonIn any case, he anticipated by announcing the suspension of the massive Hogamanay parties or the end of the year. The Queen Isabella II In the meantime, she has suspended the Christmas holidays at her mansion in Sandringham and will in principle organize a small family dinner at Windsor Castle, which Princess Anne will not attend, moreover, after her husband’s Covid test has been “positive”, Timothée Laurent. According to the criteria of The trust project Know more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.elmundo.es/internacional/2021/12/22/61c35363fdddff827d8b457b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos