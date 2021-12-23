Joe Biden says rematch against Donald Trump would increase his chances of running again; Officials concede chasing Omicron but promise relief in January





In an interview with ABC News, President Joe Biden repeated previous plans to run for re-election in 2024, particularly the race ended in a rematch against his 2020 opponent Donald Trump.

Asked by World News Tonight presenter David Muir during an exclusive White House meeting on whether he would run again, Biden, 79, said yes. He explained, with a slight hedge: I have great respect for fate. Fate has intervened in my life many times. If I’m healthy, I’m healthy now, so I would actually run again.

Some supporters have called on Biden, the oldest U.S. president ever to be sworn in, to step down after just one term in order to make way for the next generation of Democrats.

When Muir asked Biden if he would run even if it meant confronting Trump, the president burst into a big smile. You’re trying to tempt me now, he said. Why wouldn’t I run against Donald Trump as a candidate? It would increase the chances of running.

When asked a number of questions about his administration’s response to Covid, particularly the sudden attack of the Omicron variant, Biden mixed the spin with hard truths. He admitted he could have done better and fell back on many of the vaccine messages from his speech yesterday.

He admitted that while half a billion rapid test kits are on their way to clearing store shelves and test sites where queues stretch on blocks, he wished he had thought of ordering more. early. It’s not ideal to be able to chase Omicron instead of ahead of it, he said, but the variant has only been a concrete threat in recent weeks.

The rapid tests are expected to start releasing in early January, as they’re in production now, the president predicted. Yesterday he presented plans for a government website and low cost test kits.

Asked by Muir about several inauspicious viral trends, Biden replied bluntly that nothing had been good enough in terms of the government’s response. He argued, however, that things have improved dramatically since Christmas 2020, when the vaccine barely entered circulation and emergency rooms were full. No one saw it coming. No one in the world, he said. Today, approximately 200 million Americans are fully immunized.

When Muir insisted that scientists and medics argued the inevitability of more variants after Omicron, Biden replied: There could be other variants coming up. But what do you plan to do? The most likely threat that existed at the time.

The ABC presenter also asked if Biden had ever considered requiring vaccination for air travel to the United States, as is the policy in other countries. This has been considered, he said. But the recommendation I received is that it is not necessary.

