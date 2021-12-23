Turkey considers anti-Semitism a crime against humanity, says Erdogan





Turkey considers anti-Semitism a crime against humanity, just like Islamophobia, the Turkish president said on Wednesday. “Just as we regard Islamophobia as a crime against humanity, we also regard anti-Semitism as a crime against humanity,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, receiving members of the Jewish community in Turkey and the Alliance of Rabbis of Islamic States (ARIS) at the Presidential Complex in the capital, Ankara. The Chief Rabbi of Turkey, Isaak Haleva, the Chief Rabbi of Russia, Berel Lazar, and other prominent rabbinical authorities were among the participants. Recalling that Turkey was the co-host of the resolution for the International Day of Remembrance of the Holocaust adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2005 and co-presenter of the 2007 decision on the undeniable character of the Holocaust Erdogan said, “I don’t accept any approach that marginalizes people because of their faith or ethnicity. In addition, “Turkish lands have also been a safe haven for Jews who have been persecuted in different parts of the world throughout history,” he said, adding that Turkey had embraced Jews who had fled the Inquisition in 1492. Praising the contributions of Jewish citizens to the development, strengthening and achievement of the country’s goals for centuries, he said: “We have not allowed inhumane ideas such as racism, anti-Semitism, intolerance it is up to other religions to find land on these lands. “ Also, “we must be united in the fight against Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and xenophobia, especially in Western countries”, he added. – Turkish-Israeli ties Emphasizing the importance of strengthening the environment of peace and stability in the Middle East, Erdogan said: “Turkey’s greatest desire is a Middle East where societies of different religions, languages ​​and ethnicities live together in peace. . Turkey’s warnings to the Israeli government are to ensure that the issues are approached from the perspective of long-term peace and stability in the Middle East, he added. Meanwhile, referring to Turkish-Israeli relations, Erdogan said that despite differences of opinion on Palestine, “relations with Israel in the fields of economy, trade and tourism are progressing in their own way.” “Israel’s sincere and constructive attitude in the framework of peace efforts will undoubtedly contribute to the normalization process. Turkey-Israel relations are vital for the stability and security of our region,” he added. . “The steps to be taken on the Palestinian question, especially in Jerusalem, will contribute to the security and stability not only of the Palestinians but also of Israel. In this regard, I attach great importance to our renewed dialogue with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. “

