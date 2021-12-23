PM Imran represents APPNA in the Pakistan Health Working Group





An assistance service will be set up in an investment council to facilitate health professionals PM inaugurates work on new model homes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Wednesday that the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North American Origin (APPNA) would be represented on the National Health Working Group.

The working group is headed by the Prime Minister himself.

Mr Khan also called for a help desk to be created within the Investment Board to facilitate healthcare professionals.

He issued these guidelines during a meeting with a delegation from APPNA, led by Dr Rizwan Khalid. The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health, Dr Faisal Sultan was also present on the occasion.

PM Khan appreciated the contribution of APPNA in the health sector of the Americas and suggested that the association play its role in bringing investments in Pakistan for the improvement of the health sector.

Members of the delegations appreciated the government’s strategy to control the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the decisions to grant the right to vote and the online proxy system to overseas Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan on Wednesday inaugurated construction work on new model shelters (Panagahs) that would provide accommodation and meals to homeless people and employees. It also issued special guidelines to ensure quality structures with all facilities in shelters.

Unveiling the final plans for the multi-story Panagahs to be built in the federal capital, the Prime Minister congratulated the Ehsaas team, the Capital Development Authority, the National College of Arts (NCA) and all concerned for their efforts. collaboration.

He stressed the importance of providing quality food and service to Panagahs and called on relevant departments to provide Ehsaas services in foster homes.

He also highlighted the need to provide skills development training to enable Panagah residents to become contributing citizens to society.

The Prime Minister appreciated the collective efforts of the departments concerned and asked them to reproduce the model in the provinces.

Earlier, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Poverty Reduction Dr Sania Nishtar briefed the Prime Minister on Panagah’s new strategic plan, including construction, furnishing, governance, execution, digital surveillance, capacity building and funding.

In addition to bed, breakfast and meals, these foster homes will also have one-stop Ehsaas centers to enable workers and the disadvantaged class to benefit from government social protection programs, Dr Nishtar said. .

CDA provided land at concessional rates to the Poverty Reduction and Social Security Division for this purpose after cabinet approval. The new Panagahs are being built in the Tarlai, Tarnol, G-9 and Mandi Mor regions of Islamabad.

Ehsaas collaborated with NCA Lahore to redesign the structure of the Panagahs model and furniture.

Panagahs’ new design includes a larger kitchen, cold store, reception, lobby, waiting areas and increased capacity to provide food and shelter to those in need. Serena Hotels are also working with Ehsaas to ensure the best accommodation and quality food for Panagah beneficiaries.

In the first phase, the staff of all Panagahs in Islamabad are trained in hospitality, food safety, hygiene, health safety, environment, housekeeping, exercise and regular monitoring of equipment.

So far Ehsaas has opened 27 Panagahs in different parts of the country, with five in Sindh, eight in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, seven in Balochistan, five in Islamabad and one each in Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab.

Under the aegis of Ehsaas, these Panagahs offer one star plus a guest room with meals, basic necessities, hygiene, laundry and safety standards.

Posted in Dawn, le 23 December 2021

