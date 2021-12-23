Biden teases a possible rematch against Donald Trump. “Why shouldn’t I do it?” “





President Biden said on Wednesday he plans to run for president again in 2024 if he is still healthy, teasing a possible rematch against former President Donald Trump as yet another reason he should run .

In an interview with ABC’s “World News Tonight” presenter David Muir, Biden discussed his future political plans and what he plans to do to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, especially since the variant omicron is fueling another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Biden said as long as his health remained intact the president celebrated his 79th birthday last month and is the oldest person to take office he would stand for re-election in 2024.

When asked if a possible rematch against his downcast opponent in 2020, Trump, would affect his decision, Biden responded with a laugh, “You’re trying to tempt me now.”

“Of course. Why wouldn’t I run against Donald Trump for the candidate? It will increase the chances of me running,” he said.

The ABC interview came as COVID-19 cases on the rise again, fueled primarily by the omicron variant of the virus.

Biden on Tuesday outlined his plan to deal with the growing threat, including more help for hospitals and a federal government purchase of half a billion home tests to provide to households who want them, with shipments starting in January .

Biden acknowledged to ABC that “nothing has been good enough” in the country’s response to testing for the virus, but praised his administration’s efforts to vaccinate as many Americans as possible and strengthen against COVID-19 .

“Last Christmas we were in a situation where we had significantly fewer people vaccinated vaccinated, emergency rooms were full,” he said. “You had serious reinforcements in the hospitals which caused great difficulties. We are now in a situation where we have 200 million people fully immunized. Two hundred million people fully immunized. And we have more than that who have had at least one injection a shot. And they also get these booster shots. ”

Biden said he did not view the long lines for tests and empty shelves for home tests as a failure, but admitted some regret at not ordering the home tests to be distributed more. quickly.

“You could say we should have known that a year ago, six months ago, two months ago, a month ago.” he told ABC.

He said he wished he had “thought about ordering” the 500 million tests for distribution two months ago.

The White House has come under heavy criticism for refusing to do just that.

In a passionate exchange with an NPR reporter earlier this month, when asked why the United States hasn’t followed the lead of other developed countries and made testing free and easy Available, White House press secretary Jen Psaki asked wryly, “Should we just send one for every American?”

This is essentially what the new Biden strategy will do.

