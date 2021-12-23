Prime Minister Khan calls on future leaders elected directly from Tehsil Nazims





ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mark the beginning of a modern, decentralized system of local government such as exists in successful democracies.

In a Twitter post, the prime minister said that amid the noise around the KP LG elections, no one realizes this point. He said the directly elected Nazis Tehsil will improve governance and create future leaders. He said that for the first time in our 74 year history, we have an empowered local government system.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a soft launch here on Wednesday, inaugurated the new model of Panagahs (shelters) being built in the capital territory of Islamabad with improved standards and structure.

On special instructions from the Prime Minister, the four new Panagahs are being built in the Tarlai, Tarnol, G-9 and Mandi More districts of Islamabad adjacent to the existing facilities.

At the event, the Prime Minister also unveiled the final plans for these buildable multi-story Panagahs. He congratulated the Ehsaas team, the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the National College of Arts (NCA) and all concerned for their collaborative efforts and called for ensuring the swift execution of the new Panagah model. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of providing quality food and services to the Panagahs.

He asked relevant departments to provide Ehsaas services to Panagahs and also insisted on skill development training in Panagahs enabling residents to become contributing citizens to society. The Prime Minister appreciated the collective efforts of the departments concerned and asked them to reproduce the model in the provinces on the same line.

Earlier, Senator Dr Sania Nishtar, SAPM, briefed the Prime Minister on the Panagah’s new strategic plan, including construction, furnishing, governance, execution, digital oversight, capacity building and financing.

“In addition to ‘breakfast and meal’ services for workers, these Panagahs will also have Ehsaas One Window centers, to enable workers and the disadvantaged class to benefit from government welfare programs. “Said Dr Sania.

CDA ceded land at preferential rates to the Poverty Reduction and Social Security Division for this purpose after Cabinet approval.

On site, samples of furniture and accessories for the new Panagahs to be used in the Panagah models were also on display.

Earlier, the Prime Minister also unveiled the plate and the new model of Panagah. To redesign the structure of the Panagah model and the furniture, Ehsaas collaborated with the National College of Arts (NCA) in Lahore.

Panagah’s new design includes a larger kitchen, cold store, reception, lobby, waiting areas, and increased capacity to provide food and shelter to those in need.

To provide the best accommodation and quality food to Panagah beneficiaries, Ehsaas and Serena Hotels are already working together.

In the first phase, the staff and occupants of all Panagahs in Islamabad are trained in hospitality, food safety and hygiene, health and environmental safety, and housekeeping, by carrying out regular checks on the equipment.

So far Ehsaas has opened 27 Panagahs in different parts of the country including 5 in Sindh, 8 in KP, 7 in Balochistan, 5 in Islamabad and 1 each in UK and Punjab.

Under the aegis of Ehsaas, Panagahs offers one star plus a Bed & Breakfast with meals, basic necessities, hygiene, laundry and safety standards. Each Panagah serves free meals to approximately 500 people and offers an overnight facility of 100 beds.

“Export potential in the technological sector”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the government was focusing on harnessing the true potential of exports in the technology sector.

“Technology must be harnessed not only to earn foreign exchange, but also to recover from the current account deficit,” he added.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Board of Governors of the Special Technological Zones Authority (STZA).

He asked the authorities concerned to take all possible measures to facilitate potential investors in the IT sector. He insisted on the ease of doing business to attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in the field.

Earlier, the Prime Minister was informed that an investment of Rs. 520 million has been committed in various projects in the Special Technology Zones of Islamabad Technopolis, Karachi and Lahore under the authority of the Special Technology Zones Authority ( STZA).

The meeting was attended by Minister of Industries Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister of Informatics Syed Amin ul Haque, Financial Advisor Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Poverty Reduction Dr Sania Nishtar, STZA President Amer Ahmed Hashmi and other senior officials.

PM wants Pakistani doctors abroad to invest in quality health system

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged Pakistani doctors abroad to invest heavily in providing a quality health system in Pakistan.

The prime minister also ordered the establishment of a dedicated office of the Board of Investment (BOI) to help all foreign doctors who intended to invest in Pakistan’s health sector.

The Prime Minister met with a delegation from the Association of Pakistani Physicians of North American Origin (APPNA), which visited him in the Prime Minister’s office.

The meeting was also attended by the prime minister’s special assistant for health, Dr Faisal Sultan, the media wing of the prime minister’s office said in a press release.

The Prime Minister praised APPNA’s services in the health sector in North America and urged them to use its influence to attract maximum foreign direct investment (FDI) for the provision of advanced medical facilities in Pakistan.

APPNA President Dr Rizwan Khalid appreciated the Prime Minister for his government’s remarkable achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He thanked the Prime Minister for granting the right to vote to overseas Pakistanis, in addition to setting up an online system for the issuance of proxies to facilitate them.

He assured the Prime Minister to contribute not only to charitable and social projects in Pakistan, but also to the development of effective policies in the health sector. They just needed official support and facilitation in this regard, he added.

The Prime Minister called on the authorities concerned to join forces with APPNA to benefit from their invaluable expertise in the field by giving them appropriate representation in the Prime Minister’s National Working Group on Health.

Pakistan and Norway have excellent relations (PM)

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan and Norway have excellent relations and that Norwegians of Pakistani descent form a strong bridge between the two countries.

He said there was potential for increased collaboration in political, economic and other areas of mutual interest.

Referring to Norwegian company Telenor, he said economic relations between Pakistan and Norway were developing.

The prime minister spoke to Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas who called him, the media wing of the prime minister’s office said in a press release.

The Ambassador addressed his greetings on behalf of the Prime Minister of Norway and congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful holding of the 17th extraordinary session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Prime Minister invited his Norwegian counterpart to pay a visit to Pakistan as soon as possible.

PM leads measures to improve crop yields

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called on relevant authorities to take all possible measures to improve the area and yield of all crops to ensure food security in the country.

He said the government was focusing on improving crop yield per acre by adopting better farming techniques and investing in research and development to produce better quality inputs like seeds and fertilizers.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting on Khareef cultures in the country. The meeting was attended by Minister of National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Financial Advisor Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Trade Advisor Abdul Razzak Dawood, Minister of Industry Khusro Bakhtyar and relevant senior officials, a the media wing of the prime minister’s office said in a press release.

The Prime Minister was informed that cotton, rice, corn and sugar cane are the main Khareef crops grown in the country.

As a result of the government’s pro-agriculture policies, a growing trend has been observed in the yield per acre of all of these major crops.

The Prime Minister was also informed that the country’s agricultural sector could be further improved by investing heavily in good quality seeds and pesticides, credible research and development and technology transfer. Agriculture ministers from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan joined the meeting by video link.

