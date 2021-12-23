Amnesty report takes stock of Turkey’s record on protecting women





Amnesty International’s rights watchdog in Turkey released a report on Thursday calling on the Turkish government to take action to protect women instead of making false promises after the country’s exit from the Istanbul Convention, a European treaty on women’s rights and domestic violence. The report, Turkey, Put Words into Action, noted a significant gap between zero tolerance pledges for violence against women and government action. The lack of political will to achieve gender equality is one of the most important obstacles to ending violence against women in Turkey, according to the report. Amnesty said the government has repeatedly made verbal promises to protect women from gender-based violence, before taking steps that contradict those promises, such as withdrawing the Istanbul Convention. Following the country’s exit from the convention, Turkey had failed to produce a comprehensive law for women’s rights and domestic violence; the report shows that the new laws and action plans have many loopholes. Gender equality is not mentioned once in the [governments] plan. There is no reference to old projects Violence against women is treated as a purely technical situation, according to the report citing Fehmiye Ceren Akcabay, a Turkish lawyer. The report also highlighted significant wrongdoing regarding the protection of women on issues such as child marriage. In 2015, religious marriages without civil marriage were decriminalized. According to studies, 62.7% of child marriages were religious marriages, he said, noting that the government had also pushed parliament to pass laws that delay or fail to enforce sanctions if the author then marries a child exposed to sexual abuse. The report also states that older women and women with children face discrimination in women’s shelters and that criminal harassment, forced marriages and psychological violence are not designated as special crimes in Turkish criminal law. Feminicide and violence against women remain major problems. So far, in 2021, at least 385 women have been killed by men; 410 women were killed by men in 2020 and 422 in 2019. The Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence, known as the Istanbul Convention, is a human rights treaty designed to combat violence against women and domestic violence. It was opened for signature in May 2011 in Istanbul. But while Turkey was the first country to ratify the treaty, Islamist and conservative critics claimed it undermined traditional family values, and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan then withdrew Turkey from the treaty. Repeated calls for turkeys to return to convention have been rejected by the government; Instead, President Erdogan announced on July 1 an action plan to tackle domestic violence, which will replace the convention. On November 26, police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of demonstrators who marched through several Turkish cities to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

