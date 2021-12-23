The story of Jokowi who made 16 G20 member countries “bite the finger”





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) turned out to have bit the fingers of 16 member countries of the world’s largest economic power (G-20). The story was revealed when the head of state gave instructions in commemoration of the 7th anniversary of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), cited on Thursday (12/23/2021). Initially, Jokowi had time to talk about Indonesia’s economic transformation plan. The government no longer wants Indonesia to be just an exporter of raw materials. “We will take a leap. If we dare to do what is called industrialization, downstream of our natural resources,” Jokowi said. The government has so far stopped nickel exports. Gradually, Jokowi said, the government would stop other products such as bauxite, copper and tin. Jokowi himself understands that this policy will certainly be strongly rejected by neighboring countries and friends who have needed Indonesia’s natural resources. “The enemy is indeed a developed country, to which we usually send goods. Everyone is furious. Our nickel has been brought to the WTO. It’s done. It’s okay, we’ll face it.” , Jokowi said. Jokowi then recounted an excerpt from an event Indonesia experienced during the G-20 event in Rome, Italy some time ago. During the meeting, at least 16 countries will sign a global supply chain cooperation. Jokowi, who heard this, was even drawn to the deal. “16 countries have come together to sign the global supply chain. I think it’s good for us to participate. We participate,” he explained at the time. However, after reading the details of the cooperation, Jokowi decided to withdraw from the deal. The reason is that the agreement contains a clause that obliges Indonesia to continue to export raw materials. “As soon as we read it, we walked into the room, no, no, no. No, we didn’t come. Again, because I know that we are in fact the only ones targeted.”, he insisted. Jokowi stressed that it takes courage to adopt a policy. Moreover, according to him, the position of Indonesia in terms of having a fairly important role. “At the WTO, you lose, that’s okay. But if you don’t dare to try, when will we back it up. When will we stop sending it?” raw material. Until then, we will only be a commodity exporting country, ”he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Dance Cha Cha)



