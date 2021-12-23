Reviews | Will Donald Trump get away with inciting insurgency?





During his nine months in office, Attorney General Merrick Garland did a lot to restore the integrity and fair application of the law to an agency that was misused for political reasons under its predecessor. But his place in history will be appreciated in light of the challenges he faced. And the primary test he and the rest of the government face is the threat to our democracy from those determined to destroy it.

Mr. Garlands’ success depends on upholding the rule of law. This means deterring future coup plotters by holding insurgency leaders fully responsible for their attempt to overthrow the government. But he cannot do it without a solid criminal investigation of those at the top, from the people who planned, aided, or funded the Electoral College’s attempt to cancel the vote to those who organized or abetted the attack on the Electoral College. crowd against the Capitol. For starters, he could focus on Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and even Donald Trump who were all involved in one way or another in the events leading up to the attack.

Almost a year after the insurgency, we still have not seen clear indicators that such an investigation is underway, raising the alarming possibility that this administration will never bring charges against those ultimately responsible for the insurgency. ‘attack.

While the Justice Ministry has brought charges against more than 700 people who participated in the violence, limiting the investigation to these infantrymen would be a serious mistake: those in political power are responsible for their actions and flagrant violations are processed is the cornerstone of democracy. Without this there can be no trust in government, and without trust democratic governments have little power.

The legal route to investigate the leaders of the attempted coup is clear. The Criminal Code prohibits incitement to insurgency or aiding or comforting those who do so, as well as conspiring to prevent, obstruct or delay by force the execution of any law of the United States. The code also criminalizes obstructing official proceedings by corruption or depriving citizens of their constitutional right to vote.

Based only on what we know today from reporting and the constant flow of revelations from the House select committee investigating the attack, the Attorney General has a powerful justification for a strong and energetic investigation into the former. president and his entourage. As White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows has been intimately involved in efforts to overturn the elections. He visited Georgia last December, where he apparently laid the groundwork for the phone call in which the president lobbied Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for 11,780 votes. Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan is said to have promoted a ploy to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to reject Joe Biden’s duly certified voters. And from their war room at the Willard Hotel, several members of the president’s entourage concocted the legal strategy to reverse the election results.

The president himself sat for three hours as his chief of staff was bombarded with messages from members of Congress and Fox News hosts begging him to ask Mr. Trump to call off the armed crowd he had. ignited violent passion. This evidence alone may not be enough to convict the former president, but it is certainly enough to demand a criminal investigation.

And yet there is no sign, at least in media reports, that the Attorney General is building a case against these individuals no interviews with senior administration officials, no reports of attempts to persuade infantrymen. to turn against the people who incited them to violence. At this point in the Russia investigation, Special Counsel Robert Mueller had indicted Paul Manafort and Rick Gates and obtained the cooperation of George Papadopoulos after accusing him of lying to the FBI. Mr. Trumps assists Stephen Miller and Mr. Bannon, as well as Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Of course, there is no way of knowing for sure whether Mr Garlands’ Justice Department is investigating those responsible for the behind closed doors attack. The policy of the Department of Justice does not allow the announcement of investigations, except in exceptional circumstances. Mr. Garland, unlike his predecessor, plays by the rules, keeping quiet about investigations until charges are laid. But the first of the rioters to plead guilty began cooperating with the Justice Department in April. If prosecutors used their cooperation to investigate senior officials and agents responsible for the Capitol seat and our democracy, there would likely already be significant confirmation in the media.

The department may postpone the decision to launch a full-fledged investigation pending further work by the special House committee. It is even conceivable that the department would wait for the committees’ final report so that federal prosecutors can review documents, interviews and recommendations amassed by House investigators and can consider any potential referrals to criminal prosecution.

But such an approach would have a very high cost. In the prosecution area, interviews should take place as soon as possible after the events in question, in order to avoid both forgetting and coordinating witnesses to cover up the truth. A full Justice Department investigation of the leaders is now more urgent than ever.

It is also imperative that Mr. Trump be included on the list of those under investigation. The media have widely reported his role in numerous relevant events, and there is no compelling reason to exclude him.

First, it cannot claim constitutional immunity from prosecution. The Justice Department’s legal counsel’s office only recognized this immunity to sitting presidents, as a criminal trial would prevent them from carrying out their duties. Mr. Trump no longer has these functions to fulfill.

The ex-president’s exclusion is also not justified by the precedent President Gerald Ford set by pardoning Richard Nixon to help the country heal from Watergate. Even our proud tradition of failing to emulate the Banana Republics by allowing political victors to strike back against losers must give way in the wake of violence perpetrated to thwart the peaceful transition of power. To refuse to investigate at least those who are plotting to end democracy and who remain engaged in efforts to do so would be more than reckless.

Moreover, the state and local investigations underway in New York and Atlanta will never be able to provide the kind of accountability the nation clearly needs. The New York affair, which revolves around tax evasion, has nothing to do with the attack on our government. The Atlanta District Attorney appears to be investigating Mr. Trump’s now infamous appeal to Mr. Raffensperger. But that’s just one chapter of the wrongdoing that led to the attack on Capitol Hill.

Significantly, even if the Atlanta District Attorney is able to convict Mr. Meadows and Mr. Trump of interference in the Georgia election, they could still run again. Only condemning them for participating in an insurrection would permanently disqualify them from their duties under Article 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Some have expressed pessimism that the Justice Department would be able to convict Mr. Trump. His guilt would ultimately rest with a jury to decide, and some jurors might believe he was wrong in believing his own big lie and therefore really thought he was saving, rather than sabotaging, the election. But concerns about a conviction are no reason to withhold an investigation. On the contrary, a federal criminal investigation could reveal even more evidence and provide a more solid basis for deciding whether to charge.

To refuse to investigate outright would be outright appeasement, and appeasing bullies and criminals only encourages the same more. Without vigorous action to hold the evildoers to account, we likely won’t resist what some retired generals see as a march to another insurgency in 2024 if Mr. Trump or some other demagogue loses.

Throughout his public life, Mr. Garland has been a very principled public servant, keen to do the right thing. But only by holding all the leaders of the Jan. 6 insurgency to account can he secure the future and teach the next generation that no one is above the law. If he has not already done so, we implore the Attorney General to do this task.

Laurence H. Tribe (@tribelaw) is Professor Emeritus at Harvard Law School. Donald Ayer (@ DonaldAyer6) was a United States Attorney General in the Reagan administration and Deputy Attorney General in the George HW Bush administration. Dennis Aftergut (@dennisaftergut) is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney General.

The Times is committed to publishing a variety of letters to the editor. We would love to hear what you think of this article or any of our articles. Here are a few tips. And here is our email: [email protected]

Follow the Opinion section of the New York Times on Facebook, Twitter (@NYTopinion) and Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/23/opinion/trump-merrick-garland-jan-6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos