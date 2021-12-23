IMRAN KHAN CHAIRPED THE FEDERAL CABINET MEETING IN ISLAMABAD





Islamabad, December 21, 2021.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the Federal Cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

The Cabinet commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for successfully organizing the extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the situation in Afghanistan.

Key economic indicators (July to November 2021)

* The Ministry of Planning gave a detailed briefing to the Cabinet on the main economic indicators.

In the current government, all numbers and statistics are on a positive trajectory.

The current government inherited foreign loans, interest on loans and circular debt which caused difficulties. The Cabinet was informed that the volume of exports between July 2021 and November 2021 amounted to 12.3 billion, an increase of 29% from the previous year. Foreign Remittances Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose from 20.3 billion to 25.2 billion, an increase of 24.2%.

The collection of tax revenues increased from Rs 1,700 billion to Rs 2,300 billion, an increase of 36.8%.

* Spending increased 17%, with the largest spending being the purchase of the corona vaccine, a subsidy program for public aid and circular debt repayment.

Cotton production increased by 19.5%, rice by 4.8% and sugar cane by 8.7%.

Compared to the previous government, due to the pro-farmer policies of the government in place, the farmers made a profit of Rs. 1.1 trillion.

Private companies recorded an increase of 44%.

٭ The meeting was informed about the introduction of an electronic voting machine and the empowerment of overseas Pakistanis to vote.

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz informed that the government committee will meet with the electoral commission tomorrow.

The Cabinet was briefed in detail on the schedule for the delivery and use of electronic voting machines to all polling stations across the country and the training of staff.

The Cabinet has pledged to hold the next elections with electronic voting machines after the enactment of the Law on Electronic Voting Machine and Voting Rights for Overseas Pakistanis.

The Cabinet approved in principle the amendments to Article 122 (6) of the Election Law of 2017. These amendments were made in the light of the decisions of the Supreme Court and the draft amendments will be presented to the Cabinet Committee. on the law.

Advisor Finance presented the Federal Cabinet with a comparative review of commodity prices. The prices of 15 items have dropped .۔ The prices of 19 items remained stable .۔ The Cabinet was informed that the prices of all household items in the region, except tea leaves, are lower in Pakistan. These items include flour, ghee, gram, dal mash, dal mung, tomato, onion, chicken, and gasoline. Concerns have been expressed over the rising prices of basic commodities in Sindh, including flour, sugar, milk, ghee and legumes.

The Cabinet, in light of court rulings and on the recommendation of the Settlement Division, said there was no legal right to regularize ad hoc, temporary, contract, day labor and project employees.

The Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, approved ex-post facto foreign trade loans and approved the tax exemption of their interest. These loans were obtained between December 2020 and November 2021 for a total volume of US $ 3.98 billion. Exports have reached record levels under the current government.

The Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, approved the formal appointments to the Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan. Following this approval, the ICAP Council comprises the President SECP, Deputy Governor SBP, Syed Najam Ali and Feroz Rizvi.

The Cabinet on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Commission for the Rights of the Child Jawadullah was approved for appointment as a member.

On the recommendation of the Interior Ministry, the Pakistani Consulate in Dubai approved the issuance of an official passport to Noman Rafiq Sheikh (special person), younger brother of Naveed Rafiq Sheikh, an official stationed in Dubai.

The Cabinet approved the Islamabad Police Bill of 2021 aimed at bringing the Islamabad police into line with contemporary standards and improving the law and order situation in the capital. The draft will now be presented to the Cabinet Committee on Law.

The law would include the establishment of an independent police complaints authority, a security commission, a public liaison council and a dispute resolution council.

The Cabinet also approved the appointment of Dr Shamshad Akhtar as an official member of the Port Qasim Authority in place of Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas.

To approve and implement the National Food Security Policy, the Council of Ministers, on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Food Security, approved the notification of members of the National Food Security and Management Committee and its Executive Committee.

The committee will be chaired by the Prime Minister of Pakistan and will include federal ministers responsible for planning, food security, finance, industry, the FBR president, all provincial chief ministers, and chief secretaries and secretaries. federal divisions concerned.

The Cabinet was informed about the production and supply of urea fertilizers in the country.

At present, there is an abundance of fertilizer to meet the needs of the country.

However, strict legal action has been taken against those involved in hoarding and profits.

Cabinet approves the appointment of Muhammad Najam Nawaz Saqib as Community Welfare Attaché in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on the recommendation of the Pakistani Overseas Ministry.

The Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Energy, approved the appointment of Akhlaq Ahmed Syed as an independent member of the Board of Directors of GENCO Holding Company Ltd.

The Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Energy Ministry, approved the appointment of Mohammad Shafiq-ur-Rehman as Chairman and Arshad Ali as an independent member of the Board of Directors of Jamshoro Power Company Ltd.

The Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Energy Ministry, approved the temporary appointment of Chief Engineer Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Allahyar Khan as CEO of MEPCO. This appointment will be valid until the arrival of a permanent CEO.

The Council of Ministers endorsed the decisions taken during the meetings of the Economic Coordination Committee held on December 16 and 17, 2021.

– Main characteristics of the new automobile policy (2021-26)

– Localization, consumer protection, export monitoring, promotion of new technologies – 69% increase in local car production in the first four months – 07 New car manufacturers have started production since 2018.

– Policy to support the middle and weak classes by reducing taxes on small cars and motorcycles.

– Locally made parts are used in motorcycles, tractors, cars, trucks and buses

– Employment: 740,000 direct and indirect people associated in the automotive sector.

– Target that 75% of the parts used are manufactured locally.

– Penalties for late delivery of vehicles and taxes to discourage ON-Money.

– $ 1.46 billion in savings on local parts manufacturing.

